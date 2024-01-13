Your bathroom is bright.. How to clean the bathroom, get rid of germs and lime, and keep your family healthy

#bathroom #bright. #clean #bathroom #rid #germs #lime #family #healthy

The bathroom is one of the most important parts of the house. It is the place we use to take care of our hygiene. Therefore, the bathroom must be clean, sterile, and free of germs and unpleasant odors. But how can we achieve this without spending a long time or using chemicals that may harm the environment or negatively affect your hands? In this article, we will present to you a way to clean the bathroom as quickly as possible, using natural materials available in every home. This method will help you keep the bathroom clean, fragrant, and polished without any effort or great cost.

How to clean the bathroom daily

How to clean the bathroom

If you are looking for a way to clean the bathroom on a daily basis to keep your bathroom clean and sterilized from bacteria and maintain the health of your family with ease, with easy and simple steps.

Bathroom cleaning and sterilization mixture

White vinegar.

baking soda.

Lemon.

Essential oil.

Spray bottle.

Brush or sponge.

Dry towel.

Bathroom cleaning steps

Mix a cup of white vinegar with a cup of water in a spray bottle, add the juice of one lemon and a few drops of your favorite essential oil.

This solution will act as a cleaner, sterilizer, and deodorizer and stain remover for ceramic, faucets, mirrors, and floors.

Then spray the solution on all bathroom surfaces, and leave it for 10 minutes to dissolve dirt and lime.

Then scrub the surfaces with a brush or sponge in circular motions, focusing on difficult areas such as corners, joints, and stubborn stains.

After that, rinse the surfaces with running water, making sure to remove all traces of the solution and dirt.

Then dry the surfaces with a dry towel, and polish them with quick, light movements.

You will notice the difference in shine, cleanliness and scent.

How to clean the toilet with vinegar and baking soda

You can also clean the toilet by sprinkling a cup of baking soda inside it, and pour a cup of white vinegar over it.

Fizzing and boiling-like sounds will occur.

Leave the mixture to act for 15 minutes, then scrub the toilet with its own brush, and rinse it with water.

This method will effectively and safely remove stains, odors and germs from the toilet.

We showed you how to clean the bathroom in this simple and cheap way. You can do this task in less than half an hour, and get a clean and fragrant bathroom. You can also repeat this method once or twice a week, as needed, to keep the bathroom permanently clean.