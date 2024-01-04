Your children will emerge first..the most popular drinks to strengthen memory and fight infection from the common cold, so that your children prepare for exams

#children #emerge #first..the #popular #drinks #strengthen #memory #fight #infection #common #cold #children #prepare #exams

Many parents who have young children are trying to search for all the ways that will improve their children’s health and strengthen and stimulate their memory, especially during the period of school tests. Children need to increase their concentration more and more, and this comes with the increase in the difficulty of the curricula, so many parents resort to many It is one of the medicines that work to activate and strengthen memory, so today we will talk about natural drinks that can be made in every home that work to greatly strengthen and activate memory and also help to strengthen children’s immunity. We make the children’s immune system able to resist any infection, especially in the winter. .

How to prepare a memory enhancing drink

Banana drink to strengthen immunity and memory for children

We put the almonds in water and soak them well.

Then we filter it and put it with bananas, dates and honey in the blender, adding water.

Then we start running the blender until it reaches the desired consistency.

We put the mixture in a cup and start drinking it.

We continue to use this mixture twice a week and we will notice a big difference in stimulating the children’s memory.

Ingredients of a drink that strengthens memory and immunity for children

We need some simple ingredients to make this drink, which are as follows:

Half a spoon of chia seeds.

Half a cup of chopped strawberries.

1 tablespoon of yogurt.

A quarter cup of beets.

A cup of milk.

Kiwi fruit

We soak the chia seeds overnight in a cup of boiling water, then filter them and add the strawberries, yogurt, beets, milk and kiwi. We whisk all the ingredients well in the blender to get the best drinks to strengthen memory and immunity at the same time and ensure our children’s readiness to take the mid-year exams.