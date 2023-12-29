Your confidences at ChatGPT are far from being well-kept

#confidences #ChatGPT #wellkept

We ask anything and everything from generative AI which is carving out a lasting place in our lives. Even if it means potentially biting your fingers. Because these tools are not there to show empathy or to respect your little secrets.

At the start of the craze for generative AI, one case caused a stir: the suicide of a Belgian, apparently encouraged by the chatbot to “join paradise” despite his depressive tendencies. An exception, undoubtedly. But which could also be the first sign of a long series of very human misfortunes caused by the robot.

Confidences that ChatGPT will not forget

At least that’s what Mike Wooldridge, professor of AI at the University of Oxford, predicts The Guardian. He believes that sharing private information or having intimate discussions with a chatbot would be “extremely reckless.” » And this is by the very nature of the chatbot.

Let’s not forget that ChatGPT and other comparable AIs work by learning – when not plundering – data of human origin. Everything we put online, texts, photos, or even drawings, is happily consulted and listed by the AI ​​as an illustration of what it is copying. Including what you type there yourself.

All your questions, your assertions, which can betray your beliefs or your feelings – not always admittable – are recorded and labeled in the exchanges with the AI ​​alongside what it knows about you. Like your psychologist in fact, but minus the ethics.

Not only is it almost impossible to recover your data once it enters the system, but you don’t know what it will be used for. This is already worrying in principle, but if you also confide your professional problems, your anxieties, your health problems or your opinions to him, it’s a bit like throwing your diary into the sea with a military-grade GPS beacon.

“You should assume that everything you type in ChatGPT is going to be directly integrated into future versions of ChatGPT. And if, upon reflection, you decide that you’ve revealed too much to ChatGPT, retractions aren’t really an option. » Mike Wooldridge

Lies to better seduce you

Wooldridge will initiate a conference cycle on what AI can, and above all cannot, do. And contrary to what one might imagine at first glance from a machine, it does not necessarily give you an objective truth.

“AI has no empathy. She has no sympathy. This is absolutely not what technology does and, crucially, it has never experienced anything. Technology is essentially designed to try to tell you what you want to hear – that’s literally all it does. » Mike Wooldridge

We are beyond the factual error, while ChatGPT still makes many. According to the British researcher, the AI ​​will not hesitate to lie to you on occasion. Let’s not forget that this is a tool that we are selling to you. You must like it.