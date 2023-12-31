Your health in the world.. Harvest of 2023.. Discovery of the first treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and the first vaccine for the syncytial virus.. President Sisi’s initiative to detect anemia examines 3 million school students.. and discovers 20,000 women with breast cancer and treats them for free

#health #world. #Harvest #Discovery #treatment #Alzheimers #disease #vaccine #syncytial #virus. #President #Sisis #initiative #detect #anemia #examines #million #school #students. #discovers #women #breast #cancer #treats #free
Fatima Khalil wrote Saturday, December 30, 2023 08:18 PM
Over the past few hours, “Youm7” has published a number of service topics that provide medical advice of interest to all family members, and present ways to prevent diseases and advice for dealing with medical conditions and maintaining the health of children and adults, and the harvest of 2023 in presidential initiatives concerned with health, such as: The President’s initiative to detect anemia and dwarfism, the breast cancer initiative, and tips to prevent strokes and ways to avoid high cholesterol for your heart health during New Year’s celebrations.
Harvest 2023: Creating the first treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and a new hope for patients
Harvest 2023.. The President’s initiative to detect anemia examines 3 million school students
Harvest 2023.. President Sisi’s initiative to detect breast cancer treats 20,000 women for free
Ways to avoid high cholesterol for your heart health this holiday season
Egypt is free of Hepatitis C due to the 100 Million Health Initiative.. Harvest 2023
When you finish the hairdresser, watch for these signs. It could be a possible stroke
health
Harvest health
Health News
Alzheimer’s treatment
Alzheimer’s
Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Israel targets UNRWA to expel it from the Gaza Strip
Explosions sounded in Voshansk and Izyom, Kharkiv, Ukraine
Officially… Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in 2023, with 54 goals
An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale strikes Indonesia
The Arab Council for Human Rights demands that Youm7’s Mansheet be included in the International Criminal File
Netanyahu: We paid a heavy price in the war, and victory takes a long time