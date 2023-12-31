Your health in the world.. Harvest of 2023.. Discovery of the first treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and the first vaccine for the syncytial virus.. President Sisi’s initiative to detect anemia examines 3 million school students.. and discovers 20,000 women with breast cancer and treats them for free

#health #world. #Harvest #Discovery #treatment #Alzheimers #disease #vaccine #syncytial #virus. #President #Sisis #initiative #detect #anemia #examines #million #school #students. #discovers #women #breast #cancer #treats #free

Fatima Khalil wrote Saturday, December 30, 2023 08:18 PM

Over the past few hours, “Youm7” has published a number of service topics that provide medical advice of interest to all family members, and present ways to prevent diseases and advice for dealing with medical conditions and maintaining the health of children and adults, and the harvest of 2023 in presidential initiatives concerned with health, such as: The President’s initiative to detect anemia and dwarfism, the breast cancer initiative, and tips to prevent strokes and ways to avoid high cholesterol for your heart health during New Year’s celebrations.

Harvest 2023: Creating the first treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and a new hope for patients

Harvest 2023.. The President’s initiative to detect anemia examines 3 million school students

Harvest 2023.. President Sisi’s initiative to detect breast cancer treats 20,000 women for free

Ways to avoid high cholesterol for your heart health this holiday season

Egypt is free of Hepatitis C due to the 100 Million Health Initiative.. Harvest 2023

When you finish the hairdresser, watch for these signs. It could be a possible stroke

health

Harvest health

Health News

Alzheimer’s treatment

Alzheimer’s

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Israel targets UNRWA to expel it from the Gaza Strip

Explosions sounded in Voshansk and Izyom, Kharkiv, Ukraine

Officially… Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in 2023, with 54 goals

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale strikes Indonesia

The Arab Council for Human Rights demands that Youm7’s Mansheet be included in the International Criminal File

Netanyahu: We paid a heavy price in the war, and victory takes a long time

Also Read:  How bad is the new Covid variant JN.1 – and how worried should we be before Christmas? – Wel.nl

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

These tricks shorten the duration of the illness
These tricks shorten the duration of the illness
Posted on
Gatherings ban in part of Zeeland Krabbendijke due to unrest | Domestic
Gatherings ban in part of Zeeland Krabbendijke due to unrest | Domestic
Posted on
Russian Missile Attack on Ukraine Enters Polish Airspace, Moscow Diplomat Summoned
Russian Missile Attack on Ukraine Enters Polish Airspace, Moscow Diplomat Summoned
Posted on
Pension indexation 2024 – net table. Here are the calculations of benefits after the change of government [31.12.2023]
Pension indexation 2024 – net table. Here are the calculations of benefits after the change of government [31.12.2023]
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News