Your life insurance policy won’t go to your children, the quibble everyone ignores about probate

Many also take out a life insurance policy to protect their children in the event of serious events, such as death.

However, policies do not always represent the economic certainty that is desired, because they are very complex contracts and therefore the insurance company’s customer can easily fall into confusion.

Paradoxically indeed the life insurance policy recognizes the deceased person as the beneficiary, and therefore any sum does not go to inheritance. Depending on how the contract is stipulated, the compensation paid by the insurance company is technically a “non-asset of the deceased”, and consequently it is not included in the hereditary axis.

We could ask ourselves what is the point of taking out a life insurance policy if the premium is not enjoyed, neither by the policyholder nor by his family members, for whom perhaps naively the individual had taken out the policy. But let’s see what the Law says, in order to make the right choice.

Do you want to take out a life insurance policy? Pay attention to the details of the contract, your money does not always go to your children

Those who take out a policy usually do so to protect themselves in the event of serious events, and therefore, thinking about death, the person would like the cash premium to go to their children or spouse. In reality, in practice things are not exactly like that, because “the qualification of heir does not entail any rights on life insurance policies”. The premium may be paid to the beneficiaries, who however must be indicated at the time of signingor even subsequently as long as the contracting party is still alive, as can be imagined.

The beneficiaries of a life insurance policy, therefore, they do not always correspond to children, because it can be anyone, even a stranger to the family, or an institution, or a charitable activity. Therefore the word “heirs” indicated in the policy does not always indicate the surviving spouse and/or children.

Furthermore it must be remembered that the premium paid for the life insurance policy is intended as a donation (in favor of future beneficiaries) and therefore in the event of death they can disputes arise regarding the shares due to each legitimate heir.

This is why it is absolutely essential, when taking out a life insurance policy, to rely on a company in which you have the utmost trust, and on a professional who can give the right indications depending on the wishes of the policyholder. Also because in the event of a dispute, as mentioned above, the heirs can implement “forced” divisions of assets and spend a lot of money unnecessarily to pay a lawyer.