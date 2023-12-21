Your meal times can influence your heart health

#meal #times #influence #heart #health

According to a survey carried out by the French National Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environmental Research in collaboration with the Sorbonne, there may be a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease for those who choose to eat earlier.

The researchers responsible examined the eating habits of 103,389 participants, of which 79% were women with an average age of 42 years.

The objective was to investigate whether there was any correlation between eating times and the incidence of diseases such as heart attack, stroke, thrombosis, etc.

The results obtained in the research indicate that the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases increases by 6% for every hour of delay in eating the first daily meal.

In other words, those who start eating at 9am are 6% more likely to develop cardiovascular disease compared to those who eat their first meal at 8am, for example.

With regard to the last meal of the day, the same movement was noticed. For example, those who eat after 9pm have a 28% higher risk of contracting diseases of the type studied than those who eat before 8pm.

Finally, the study also highlights that fasting at night is related to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.

Thus, those who maintain a longer interval between the last meal of one day and the first meal of the following day tend to have a lower incidence of heart or circulatory system problems.

In short, scientists recommend that breakfast and dinner be eaten as soon as possible so that there is a good amount of time dedicated just to digestion.

It is worth mentioning that cardiovascular diseases are related, among others, to factors such as accumulation of fat in the arteries, high blood pressure and excessive exertion.