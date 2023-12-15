Your QPP contribution will increase in 2024

#QPP #contribution #increase

From 1is January 2024, the maximum contribution to the Quebec Pension Plan (QPP) will increase by $620, to reach $8,696. François Legault’s government is thus giving us an increase of 7.7% compared to the maximum contribution for 2023. In the case of employees, this contribution is paid hard and fast with the employer. Self-employed workers assume it in full.

But it is for our “good” that the CAQ government is increasing QPP contributions in this way!

It is because of the addition from 2024 of a new additional income level that the increase in the maximum QPP contribution is so strong.

Explanation. For the income bracket (of $65,000) between $3,500 and $68,500, the QPP contribution is 12.8%, of which 10.8% is paid into the Basic Plan and 2% into the Supplementary Plan . To this will be added, starting in January, an additional contribution of 8% on the income bracket (of $4,700) between $68,500 and $73,200. This additional contribution will be paid into the Supplementary Plan.

Concretely, here is the distribution of the total amount ($8,696) of QPP contributions which will be deducted in 2024 based on the maximum eligible earnings for QPP purposes:

Basic plan (10.8%) of $65,000: $7,020

Additional plan (2%) of $65,000: $1,300

Additional plan (8%) of $4700: $376

If you are an employee, you will have to pay the sum of $4,348 into the QPP and your employer will do the same by paying $4,348 into your QPP. If you are self-employed, you will be required to pay the total contribution, i.e. $8,696.

This concerns the amount of contributions to be paid in the case of workers who contribute based on the maximum earnings eligible for the QPP. Workers who earn lower income will, of course, pay lower contributions.

Important fact to note in relation to the addition of the 8% contribution on the new additional income bracket of $4,700 eligible for the calculation of the QPP pension: it is young workers who will benefit the most from the increase in the income that this will generate in the long term.

IS THE QPP ADVANTAGEOUS?

Yes! The QPP is a good investment vehicle for retirement. Here’s why.

According to the chief actuary of the RRQ, Jean-François Therrien, the accumulation of our contributions to the RRQ has the effect of constituting us the equivalent of a retirement fund where the value of investments increases over decades in based on an annualized return of approximately 5%.

The QPP pension is all the more advantageous because it is guaranteed for life, completely risk-free, and what’s more, it is completely indexed to inflation. In the category of life annuities, the QPP annuity is hard to beat. Let’s take it for granted.

I remind you that we must contribute to the QPP when our work income is higher than the general exemption of $3,500, from the age of 18 onwards.

Many workers would prefer not to be obliged to contribute to the QPP and thus use this money for other purposes. When you earn a low or medium income, I understand that every dollar is a “survival” dollar at the end of the month.

But forced saving has its very good side. Once they reach retirement age, all these low- or middle-income workers will appreciate supplementing their income with the benefits paid to them by the QPP.

SERVICES

A 65-year-old person who retires as of 2024 will benefit from a maximum pension of $1,364.60 per month, or $16,375 per year, which pension will be indexed annually for the rest of their life.

What is this QPP pension equivalent to? If you’re interested, I took out my calculator and here are the numbers to take into account.

To obtain an indexed annual pension of $16,375 in 2024, our typical provider will have contributed to the QPP since the beginning of their twenties. Assuming that he has always contributed to the maximum since 1980, the total amount of contributions (employee + employer) that he has paid to the QPP amounts to $140,215.

Based on the presumed 5% return that contributions to the QPP bring in, I calculated that these contributions of $140,215 will have allowed him to accumulate within the QPP the equivalent of a capital of some 300 000$.

With such capital of $300,000, invested at 5%, we could collect annual withdrawals of $21,285 for 25 years, for a total sum of $532,125 (25 x $21,285 / year).

With the QPP pension of $16,375 per year, indexed at 2%, our typical provider will receive in 25 years, or from age 65 to 90, the total sum of approximately $525,000.

Therefore, if our provider lives until the respectable age of 90, the QPP pension that he will receive for 25 years will be equivalent to the sum of the withdrawals that he would receive in 25 years with a similar capital invested at 5%.

But if the beneficiary dies before, he will leave a portion of the capital he had accumulated in the QPP pot.

As a consolation prize, our service provider will have had the merit of seeing his contributions contribute to the sustainability of the QPP, part of the funds of which are used to pay disability benefits, orphan’s pensions and surviving spouse’s pensions.