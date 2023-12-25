Your skin will thank you! Take it easy on 8 foods that are an aging ‘bomb’

#skin #easy #foods #aging #bomb

The foods you eat have a direct impact on skin health, and this includes skin aging. According to Ariel Ostad, MD, member of the American Academy of Dermatology, some types of foods can make you age much faster.

Below are some foods that you should be careful when consuming. Your skin will thank you later.

Café

Coffee is the main source of caffeine and can have a negative impact on the skin in relation to dehydration. And if you add sugar, which is quite common in the recipe, it can also worsen this effect.

Dehydration is related to dry skin, and studies indicate that caffeine can reduce the production of collagen, a protein crucial for skin firmness and health.

Moderate consumption of coffee without added sugar can help maintain skin hydration, and research even suggests a possible link between coffee or caffeine and a reduced risk of non-melanoma skin cancers.

Sugar

Another villain that ruins your skin is sugar, present in highly sugary foods and drinks. Excess sugar can lead to glycation, a process that damages collagen in the skin. Reducing sugar consumption is possible by opting for water instead of sugary drinks, eating fewer sweets and desserts, and using natural sweeteners.

Alcohol

Alcohol can also accelerate aging, especially on the face. Consuming alcohol in excess may be associated with more severe signs of aging, such as wrinkles. According to Health.com, it is recommended to limit daily consumption to two servings for men and one serving for women.

Very salty or very spicy foods

Furthermore, foods high in salt and spicy foods can harm skin health in relation to aging. Opting for less spicy dishes and choosing foods low in sodium are measures to maintain skin health.

Fried food

Excessive fried foods and grilled meats are also on the list of foods that can harm the skin. Opting for alternative preparation methods, such as baking instead of frying, can help reduce adverse effects.

Red meat

The same applies to red meat, which, rich in fat, can generate free radicals that damage cells. Limiting consumption and opting for lean meats or skinless poultry are healthier options.

Trans fat

Finally, trans fats, in addition to increasing the risk of heart disease, can promote inflammation and negatively affect the skin. Avoiding products with partially hydrogenated oil is essential to preserve your health.