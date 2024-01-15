Your tips and advice from a pro against the January sluggishness

#tips #advice #pro #January #sluggishness

This Monday, the third Monday in January, would be the most depressing day of the year. This is actually false, it is a marketing stunt by an advertising agency to sell travel. But, after the excitement of the holidays, with the cold or the gray, some experience a drop in energy. “That’s not true.” laughs Karim, “all year round, I’m good” says the greengrocer on the market who finds pleasure in “bodybuilding, between three and four times a week”. Nathalie, these are “vitamins, once a month” on prescription from your doctor. Émilie walks her dog, “just walking and being in the fresh air, it’s pleasant, it’s not depressing at all”.

According to Julie, nothing better than “eat well and have good meals with good raclettes, good tartiflettes with good seasonal products” to find a smile again and if it’s shared, it’s even better.

There are also those who never stop: “At over 70, we continue to invent our lives” says Odile who hardly has enough time to do everything: cooking, reading, exhibitions and theater, time with her grandchildren and artistic creations, “I live day by day, I don’t have any slack” believes the septuagenarian. No slack for Nathalie, “I am solar so even if there is no sun, the sun is in me” she says. If she feels less well, she has a radical method: “I’m kicking my ass!”.

Advice from a pro

Against the slack, “you have to look for everything that can be positive for you” advice Michaël Rémy, from Coach et moi Normandie. For the personal development coach, it can be “a little sport, a square of chocolate or to-do lists, small goals, achieve them and be satisfied”. You also need to sleep more, “because sleep is restorative. It also allows you to have, when you are awake, a feeling of well-being”.

Think less too, because “until we pause our brain, the body cannot rest at all” advances the professional, “you have to add color to your life, brighten up your daily life and find moments of happiness and pleasure”. It can come through a smile because “you will see that if you smile, one smile leads to another and you are also responded to more often with a smile”.

