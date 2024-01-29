Your week day by day: Greenvolt issuance, accounts from technology giants and the Fed – Markets

#week #day #day #Greenvolt #issuance #accounts #technology #giants #Fed #Markets

Your week day by day: Greenvolt issuance, accounts from technology giants and the Fed

Earnings season will mark the week on Wall Street, while the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will decide on interest rates. Around here, there is a series of statistical data on GDP, inflation, debt and surplus.

Powell’s words about interest rates, among other factors, worsened Treasury yields. Monday Start of Greenvolt issuance

Greenvolt will issue, to retail investors, up to 75 million euros in green debt with maturity in 2029. The operation envisages the issuance of 150 thousand bonds with a unit value of 500 euros, which may be increased by the issuer until the day February 6th inclusive. The coupon was set at 4.65%. The acquisition of these titles can be made from this Monday.

Monday Galp’s operation in 2023

Galp Energia publishes, before the market opens, operational data for last year. In the third quarter, the oil company recorded a refining margin of US$14.60 per barrel of oil, an increase of 89% compared to US$7.7 in the previous quarter. The numbers were above the $10.66 anticipated by analysts interviewed by Bloomberg.

Tuesday GDP estimate and IMF forecasts

The National Statistics Institute will publish this Tuesday the quick estimate of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of last year. Between July and September, the Portuguese economy fell by 0.2%, while annual economic growth slowed to 1.9%, year-on-year. On the same day, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) releases its economic outlook, including projections for Portugal.

Tuesday Accounts of technology giants on Wall Street

The results of the technology giants will mark the “earnings season” on Wall Street this week. Tuesday, after the market closes, it is Microsoft and Alphabet’s turn. On Thursday it will be Apple and Amazon.

Wednesday BCP makes early repayment of perpetual debt

BCP decided to opt for early repayment of the debt it had issued in 2019. At stake are 400 million euros in perpetual bonds, the conditions of which already provided for this possibility that will be exercised on the earliest possible date: January 31, 2024. During the first five years, the interest rate was set at 9.25% per year, and bondholders will now receive the capital and the last interest.

Wednesday Fed decides on interest rates

The United States Federal Reserve ends this Wednesday two days of its monetary policy meeting, the first of the year. The market is waiting for the central bank led by Jerome Powell to keep the key interest rate range unchanged for the fourth consecutive time.

Thursday Data battalion in Portugal

On Thursday there is a battalion of economic data to be known in Europe and the Euro Zone, starting with the inflation estimate in the single currency countries. Here, there is still the public administration debt, both monthly and quarterly as a percentage of GDP in the total of 2023. The final statistics on public administration financing are also known on this day.

Thursday Bank of England begins downslide cycle?

The Bank of England is holding its first monetary policy meeting this year this Thursday, and the market is divided on whether the British monetary authority will now take reference interest rates from their 16-year high. Even if it doesn’t happen yet, the expectation is that it will abandon its “hawkish” stance.

Friday Portuguese surplus in 2023

The budget surplus increased slightly, in public accounting, to 6,387 million euros, until November, as revenue rose again at a higher rate than public expenditure, contributing to a surplus balance. The data released this Friday by the Ministry of Finance will allow us to understand the evolution over the entire year, and, in terms of weight for the economy, the Government estimates that the surplus was 0.8%.

