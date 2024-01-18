You’re CRAZY, Tecatito! Corona performs a FANTASY game against River and FAILS an incredible goal (VIDEO) – Fox Sports

#Youre #CRAZY #Tecatito #Corona #performs #FANTASY #game #River #FAILS #incredible #goal #VIDEO #Fox #Sports

This week a friendly match took place between River Plate and Rayados de Monterrey, which was intense and had goals at the end of the tournament, in addition to a ‘show’ by Tecatito Corona that took him from clapping to crying.

The former Sevilla player made a very colorful fantasy play, with which he took out 2 rivals, but at another time he had the goal open and sent a shot extremely deflected, which could have meant victory for Rayados.

The game and brutal mistake of Tecatito Corona against River

The Cotton Bowl Stadium in the United States witnessed this match between Rayados vs River Plate, which is part of an international tour of the Argentine team, where they will also face Pachuca this week.

In the first half, at 22, of the game, the Regios were able to take the lead, but Tecatito Corona missed an incredible play, because after a cross from the right and the ball was loose, the goal was open, with space to score but His shot went over the side.

This bad image was not going to last long, because in the 32nd minute Tecatito would make a fantasy play, one of those that is rarely seen, since the Mexican was on the grass, after pressure from Simón and another player, but he took them off. to both.

Jesús Manuel Corona lifts the ball with both feet, throws a pass from the grass to the back and the River Plate defense just watches.

Although the tie was going to prevail, Rodrigo Aguirre scored in the 67th minute and excited the Rayados fans, but Marcelo Herrera and his goal in the 86th minute put a draw on the board.