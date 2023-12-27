Youth care is going to change drastically, but improvements are already being made | Domestic

#Youth #care #change #drastically #improvements #Domestic

Youth care is facing a turbulent time. Last summer, plans for reforms were finally finalized. But at Youth Protection Region Amsterdam they have already started working on improvements within a system that has now become much too complicated.

When Saphira* tries to explain how youth care works, it becomes clear how, as a youth protector at Youth Protection Region Amsterdam, she is a spider in a very large web. But also a web that is clumsily designed and has many waiting lists.

Suppose the neighbors are arguing and someone reports child abuse to Safe at Home. The reporting center will then conduct an investigation. Then the Child Protection Council may look into it. He also conducts research.

A judge can then decide that Youth Protection must guide the parents. “Then we will also do research again,” Saphira adds. Laughing: “And then from us it comes to an organization that provides assistance. And it also has to do research to provide the right assistance.”

Youth care also suffers from a shortage of staff and an excessive workload. As a result, children do not always receive the help they need at that moment, inspections have concluded several times.

Last summer, for example, almost sixteen hundred children in the Netherlands were on the waiting list for a family manager. Behind that figure “there are stories of children, all of whom are seriously threatened in their development,” the inspectorate wrote. He saw how the lack of proper help led to suicide attempts and violent incidents, among other things.

What is youth care?

Youth care is a broad concept. In short, this concerns all assistance for children up to the age of eighteen in which authorities are involved. This may involve relatively light care, for example extra help for someone with dyslexia. But also serious care, such as placement in a foster family.

Reform agenda must tackle crisis in youth care

A year ago, politicians were already talking about a crisis in youth care. And a year earlier, a special committee had recommended that youth care needed a major overhaul.

The plan for this was on the table last summer: the so-called Youth Reform Agenda. The eighty-page document paints a general picture of what needs to be addressed, how and when.

Those plans are not yet very concrete. But for example, we look at the question of who is still entitled to youth care, and when something can be solved without professional help. Healthcare should no longer be purchased per municipality, but on a slightly larger scale. And how can working in youth care be made not only better, but also more attractive?

Youth care largely received positive responses, but at the same time it is also pointed out that this is only the beginning. The plan will not immediately solve the current problems. Organizations are also concerned about the cuts that will have to be implemented in a few years.

‘We do what we can’

At Youth Protection Region Amsterdam, Saphira guides families and links them to the right help, for example parenting support, therapy or a foster family if children have to live somewhere else temporarily. “What we do is responsible work, isn’t it,” says Saphira. “God forbid that something happens to a child I supervise. That also makes our work very sensitive.”

In her work, Saphira notices how dependent youth protectors are on others. There are institutions that close their doors or to which they are no longer allowed to make referrals because the municipality no longer has agreements with them. And in the current system, municipalities are in charge of the money pool for youth care.

The workload is also high. A day earlier, Saphira had a meeting with colleagues who were concerned about waiting families. “Then we say: okay guys, what can we do to guide these waiting families? Everyone feels responsible. These families need someone, but there is also a shortage of staff. We do what we can, but it is sometimes just what it is.”

Fewer families and better consultation

While the Reform Agenda is on the table, Youth Protection Region Amsterdam is already working on improvements. For example, the organization has reduced the number of families that the family managers supervise from fourteen to ten. Efforts are also being made nationally to reduce that number.

In addition, Youth Protection Region Amsterdam is looking at extensive reporting. For example, can’t registrations be sent using one central registration form?

All those conversations and investigations with agencies such as Safe at Home and Youth Protection can also be better brought together. Saphira points to her foot, her heart, her ear and her hand.

“Suppose these body parts are of some use to me. There is a specialist for every ailment. Wouldn’t it be nice if those specialists came together and said: this is this person, and she suffers from this and this? Who is going to do what, and How can we make a plan?”

In youth care, everyone must continue to contact each other, Saphira concludes. “At the same time, we do what we can and we do it as best as possible. But it is an illusion to think: here you have a package and tomorrow it will be different.”

*Saphira’s full name is known to the journalist.