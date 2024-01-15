Youth Congress march clash in Alappuzha; lathicharge water cannon; Police surrounded and beat activists – Youth Congress

#Youth #Congress #march #clash #Alappuzha #lathicharge #water #cannon #Police #surrounded #beat #activists #Youth #Congress

Alappuzha – Youth Congress workers protested against the arrest of Youth Congress state president Rahul Mangkoothil in a march to the collectorate. Police stopped the march by erecting a barricade before reaching the Collectorate.

Police stopped the activists who stormed into the municipal building. Police lathicharged activists; A water cannon was fired. Activists threw stones and sticks at the water cannon. They also tried to overturn the barricade. Youth Congress Vice President Arita Babu and others were arrested and removed.

Youth Congress district president Praveen was surrounded by the police and beaten up. Praveen’s head was injured. Women workers were also hit on the head with lathis. They were shifted to the hospital. At the same time, there is a complaint that the police denied medical treatment to the workers who were brought to South Police Station with head injuries.

The road was blocked at the General Hospital junction under the leadership of the injured workers. Congress leaders including DCC president Babu Prasad reached the spot. A large contingent of police was also present under the leadership of DySP Jayaraj. The conflict lasted for about two hours. Following the traffic jam, the vehicles were diverted.

Also Read:  A tattooed man who destroyed an unmanned store with a ‘bang bang’ even got a ‘V’ on CCTV.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Petroleum. Perfect “storm” is coming and will be more intense in 2025
Petroleum. Perfect “storm” is coming and will be more intense in 2025
Posted on
The meeting goes better with the BlitzWolf microport
The meeting goes better with the BlitzWolf microport
Posted on
TAX RESOURCES – The administration opts for continuity
TAX RESOURCES – The administration opts for continuity
Posted on
The idea of ​​merging public media should be much better “sold” to the public / Article
The idea of ​​merging public media should be much better “sold” to the public / Article
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News