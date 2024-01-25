YOUTH EMPLOYMENT – A workshop on the adequacy of training

The twenty-eight establishment leaders from the private sector during the closing of the training yesterday.

Improve the skills of young people in the workplace. This is the objective of the “Competent Malagasy youth at work” project. Training was provided to twenty-eight managers of public and private establishments, as well as actors from the private sector and civil society, in order to achieve this objective.

The closing day of the training took place yesterday, aimed at strengthening the skills of young people by sharing the experiences of these leaders. “By implementing a joint project, establishments and the private sector will be able to offer skills to young people. This is so that they can face the world of work after leaving school,” explained Patrick Razakamananifidiny, a Canadian expert trainer and also a provider of part of the training during the project.

The project aims to improve the training and employability of young Malagasy people in the sectors of Building and public works, Hospitality and tourism, and finally Entrepreneurship in the districts of Antananarivo, Ambositra and Antsiranana. It is within this framework that the training was given to the managers and administrations of the nine establishments in these regions, namely the Higher Institute of Technology (IST) of Antananarivo, the IST of Antsiranana, the IST of ‘Ambositra, the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality (INTH), the National Institute of Accounting Sciences and Business Administration (INSCAE), the Mahamasina Professional Technical High School of Civil Engineering, the Ampefiloha Technical High School, the Ambositra Professional Technical High School and the PK4 Antsiranana Professional Technical High School.

The training was carried out in three stages since March 2022, with three workshops taking place in Canada, and culminated in the presentation of the nine strategic plans of these establishments.

Miora Raharisolo