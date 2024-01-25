YOUTH EMPLOYMENT – A workshop on the adequacy of training

The twenty-eight establishment leaders from the private sector during the closing of the training yesterday.

Improve the skills of young people in the workplace. This is the objective of the “Competent Malagasy youth at work” project. Training was provided to twenty-eight managers of public and private establishments, as well as actors from the private sector and civil society, in order to achieve this objective.

The closing day of the training took place yesterday, aimed at strengthening the skills of young people by sharing the experiences of these leaders. “By implementing a joint project, establishments and the private sector will be able to offer skills to young people. This is so that they can face the world of work after leaving school,” explained Patrick Razakamananifidiny, a Canadian expert trainer and also a provider of part of the training during the project.

The project aims to improve the training and employability of young Malagasy people in the sectors of Building and public works, Hospitality and tourism, and finally Entrepreneurship in the districts of Antananarivo, Ambositra and Antsiranana. It is within this framework that the training was given to the managers and administrations of the nine establishments in these regions, namely the Higher Institute of Technology (IST) of Antananarivo, the IST of Antsiranana, the IST of ‘Ambositra, the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality (INTH), the National Institute of Accounting Sciences and Business Administration (INSCAE), the Mahamasina Professional Technical High School of Civil Engineering, the Ampefiloha Technical High School, the Ambositra Professional Technical High School and the PK4 Antsiranana Professional Technical High School.

Also Read:  Would that be the problem? - The EU sends warships to the Red Sea

The training was carried out in three stages since March 2022, with three workshops taking place in Canada, and culminated in the presentation of the nine strategic plans of these establishments.

Miora Raharisolo

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Regarding the power cut…the new dates for reducing loads Know your local time
Regarding the power cut…the new dates for reducing loads Know your local time
Posted on
The first reaction of Mădălin, the young man from Târnăveni found 9 years after he was reported missing. “I was tormented”
The first reaction of Mădălin, the young man from Târnăveni found 9 years after he was reported missing. “I was tormented”
Posted on
Torture chambers Mocro mafia discovered in impressive villa in Marbella | Abroad
Torture chambers Mocro mafia discovered in impressive villa in Marbella | Abroad
Posted on
Vitamin D deficiency: can food fortification remedy it?
Vitamin D deficiency: can food fortification remedy it?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News