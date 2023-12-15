YouTube: American goes viral with video about Swiss gun culture

#YouTube #American #viral #video #Swiss #gun #culture

Published15. December 2023, 7:45 p.m

Viral video: “Shame for me” – an American in the Swiss gun culture

A video by Youtuber Johnny Harris has so far reached over a million viewers. He looks for reasons why Americans and Swiss handle weapons so differently.

Johnny Harris describes himself as an independent journalist. In one of his latest videos, he sheds light on the Swiss gun culture and compares it to that in the USA.

Fatal incidents involving firearms occur again and again in the USA. US President Joe Biden has announced several times that he wants to tighten the laws.

That’s what it’s about

The YouTuber Johnny Harris addressed the Swiss gun culture in a video.

He describes the gun culture in the USA as a disgrace after the Swiss experience.

According to him, gun ownership is seen as a right in the USA and more of a duty in Switzerland.

A video by independent American journalist Johnny Harris is currently receiving a lot of clicks. It was filmed in Switzerland and is intended to explore the question of “why the Swiss love their guns?” Harris begins his journey at the Zurich Knabenschiessen and says that Switzerland is a peaceful and neutral country, but that it is still full of weapons. According to the “Tages-Anzeiger”, 173 deaths from firearms occurred in this country in 2021; in the USA there are more than 20,000 each year – not including suicides.

“What Switzerland doesn’t have, in contrast to the Americans, is a legal basis that makes it clear that everyone is allowed to own a weapon.” Instead, in this country it is more of a duty to own a weapon in order to protect the country. “Competition, camaraderie, tradition,” is how a protagonist in the video describes the Swiss gun culture.

During filming, Harris visits various shooting clubs. “It strikes me how much they feel like a magnet for the community.” He is used to weapons being associated with danger, division, politics and fear. It was a very enlightening experience for him. “Remember that the United States was founded on the same mindset as Switzerland when it comes to having a militia and using firearms as a form of collective defense in society.”

Differences in gun cultures

If there were similarities, why is the gun culture in Switzerland and the USA still so different? The American explains this, among other things, with the extensive US army. “Because the United States had a huge army, many of the original laws that required people to join the militia were abolished.” All that was left was this Second Amendment, which grants the right to own a weapon.

The weapon developed into a personal tool for fulfilling the “American dream”, for hunting, for protecting one’s own family and for extermination. And that’s why the number of people carrying guns in America has increased so much, because they are seen as an individual right. “We certainly have no chance of a culture like the one I saw here in Switzerland. And that’s a shame for me.”

