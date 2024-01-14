YouTube suddenly slow? This is why

#YouTube #suddenly #slow

today, 00:00 | by Laura Jenny

We already knew that YouTube has declared war on ad blockers, but now it has come up with new guns. At one point, YouTube videos would no longer play at all when an ad blocker was detected for the umpteenth time, but now there’s a new weapon. YouTube single-handedly ensures that the website works very slowly for people who use ad blockers.

YouTube versus adblockers

An entire YouTube that moves at a snail’s pace is not ideal. YouTube hopes this will ensure that people stop using ad blockers and simply watch the advertisements. Or perhaps an upgrade will be made to a YouTube Premium subscription that costs money monthly. According to YouTube, using ad blockers is a violation of the platform’s terms of use. This mainly concerns the advertising that appears before a video starts.

You really should turn off your ad blocker if you want to use YouTube. You get the familiar adblocker pop-up that warns you that with adblocker you can’t see any further and you really can’t see any further. There is now also the new method, namely to make the entire site slow, which of course makes it extra unattractive to use it in combination with ad blockers.

YouTube very slowly

It probably looks like you’re trying to watch YouTube on 3G and maybe even worse: videos that buffer slowly, previews that don’t load properly, full screen can no longer be turned on smoothly… This creates an extremely miserable version of YouTube. However, users on Reddit note that when they turn off their ad blocker, the website immediately becomes a lot more alive.

This also applies to this problem: watch advertisements or have a YouTube Premium account. But the former can sometimes lead to quite a lot of time and annoyance (due to repetition).

