YouTuber reveals the identity of the late Lee Seon-kyun’s blackmailer… Controversy over ‘private sanctions’

#YouTuber #reveals #identity #late #Lee #Seonkyuns #blackmailer.. #Controversy #private #sanctions

A woman in her 20s, who is suspected of extorting money by threatening the late actor Seon-gyun Lee along with the manager of an entertainment establishment, is attending a pre-arrest interrogation (substantive warrant review) held at the Incheon District Court in Michuhol-gu, Incheon on the afternoon of the 28th. /yunhap news

A YouTuber disclosed the personal information of a woman in her 20s who is believed to have threatened the late actor Lee Sun-gyun. However, since it is illegal to disclose personal information without going through legal procedures, some have raised criticism that it is a ‘private sanction’.

On the 30th, the YouTube channel ‘Caracula Crime Lab’ revealed the identity of A, a woman in her 20s, through the community.

Caracula also posted three photos showing A’s face, saying, “He lived in the same apartment as B (female, 29), the manager of an entertainment establishment, and made threats of blackmail.” He continued, “We are waiting for reports from those who have been victims of fraud, threats, and flower snakes by Mr. A, as well as those who have witnessed child abuse.” At the same time, she added Mr. A’s name and hashtags such as ‘single mother’, ‘baby shield’, and ‘threat woman’.

Caracula did not mention the deceased Mr. Lee in this post or directly say that Mr. A was the culprit who threatened Mr. Lee. However, considering the fact that ‘I lived in the same apartment as Mr. B’ and the hashtag, it appears to refer to Mr. C (female, 28), who was arrested on the 28th on charges of extorting money by threatening Mr. Lee. Mr. C was identified as an acquaintance of Mr. B’s upstairs, and when he appeared for the warrant examination, he appeared holding a young child in his arms.

Mr. A and Mr. C, whose personal information was disclosed by Caracula, may be the same person, but as of now, without confirmation from the investigative agency, the possibility cannot be ruled out. Even if the two are the same person, disclosure of personal information by an individual is illegal under current law. According to the current law, the disclosure of personal information of criminal suspects is limited to violent crimes and sexual crimes, and deliberation is held by the Personal Information Disclosure Deliberation Committee, which consists of three internal police members and four external members, and a majority must agree.

If a private individual discloses the identity of a suspect, he or she may be punished for violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (Information and Communications Network Act). Article 70, Paragraph 1 of the Information and Communications Network Act stipulates that “any person who defames another person by publicly revealing facts through an information and communications network for the purpose of defaming that person shall be punished by imprisonment for up to three years or by a fine not exceeding 30 million won.” Additionally, if the disclosed information is false, you may be subject to imprisonment for up to 7 years, suspension of qualifications for up to 10 years, or a fine of up to 50 million won.

Previously, Mr. Lee sued Mr. B and Mr. C on charges of blackmail, saying, “I was threatened in connection with the drug case and was defrauded of 350 million won.” It is reported that Mr. Lee raised money and delivered 300 million won to Mr. B and 50 million won to Mr. C through an acquaintance. Mr. A was originally supposed to appear for a warrant review on the 26th, but did not show up and was arrested by the police in Busan the next day. Mr. A was arrested by the police on the 28th.