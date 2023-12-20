Youtuber’s dog rescue incident turns into dog dispute, the owner accuses the dog owner of having a bad attitude and refuses to return the Shiba Inu, the owner accuses the other party of stealing the dog and calls the police for help

#Youtubers #dog #rescue #incident #turns #dog #dispute #owner #accuses #dog #owner #bad #attitude #refuses #return #Shiba #Inu #owner #accuses #party #stealing #dog #calls #police

[Animal News]Hiking Youtuber “Herman Boots Article” recently rescued a lost Shiba Inu in Tai Mo Shan Chuanlong. The dog owner Mr. Tsang contacted Herman’s girlfriend Ms. Ouyang the next day, but it turned into a dispute over the dog. Ms. Ouyang said that Mr. Zeng had a bad attitude and was irresponsible for leaving the Shiba Inu half-free. “He asked me why I picked up the dog. He said that village dogs walked around and looked at cars.” She said that the other party could not ensure the safety of the Shiba Inu and therefore refused to return it. Shiba Inu. Mr. Zeng told this newspaper that he had called the police for help, emphasizing that he went to look for the dog on the day the Shiba Inu went missing, but did not use the Internet much, so he learned that he had been taken away the next day. He hoped to be reunited with the dog as soon as possible.

The incident occurred at 10:30 a.m. the day before yesterday (December 18). Herman saw a Shiba Inu with a collar running wildly on the road in Tai Mo Shan Chuanlong, so he rescued the Shiba Inu and searched for the owner online. This newspaper also reported the incident on the same day. event. The dog’s owner, Mr. Zeng, called Herman’s girlfriend, Ms. Ouyang, the next day, but the call ended on bad terms. Herman and Ms. Ouyang later stated that they would not return the dog to the owner. Friends of the dog owner accused Herman’s girlfriend of demanding 10,000 yuan in medical expenses and supplies before returning the dog.

Mr. Zeng told this newspaper that the Shiba Inu is named “Duo Duo” and is now 6 years old. He usually lives in the garden of a village house with three other Shiba Inu dogs. He is also allowed to enter the house and upstairs. Duo Duo sometimes jumps out of the fence and walks around. But he knew how to go home. “That morning, I took my child out on the street, and Duoduo rushed out. Everyone in my family immediately went out to look for him, but they couldn’t find him after a long time. He usually knows how to go home by himself, but that day I didn’t come back at all. I rarely go online. The next morning, my wife went online and found that Duoduo had been taken away.”

He said that when he called Herman’s girlfriend, the other party said that she spent more than 10,000 yuan to see a doctor and buy supplies for the dog. “She kept questioning why I lost the dog. I asked her how I could return the dog. The dog was not sick or healthy. It hurts. You charge more than 10,000 yuan for one night’s care. It’s very unreasonable.” He also criticized Herman for asking people to vote online whether to return the dog. “I have provided photos to prove that the dog is mine, and I have been looking for the dog. “Mr. Zeng has called the police and provided the police with the dog’s medical records from Xianghe Hospital. He hopes to get the dog back as soon as possible. He said that the children at home are very concerned about him.

When Herman responded to this newspaper’s inquiry, he stated that he would not return the dog. He said that the other party’s attitude was unfriendly. “At the beginning, he said that we stole his dog and then let it go, which is irresponsible. If his attitude had been better, I would have We will definitely return it to him. If we intend to steal the dog, is there any need to post it to let people know?”

Ms. Ouyang, who was in direct contact with Mr. Zeng, told this newspaper that she never asked the other party to pay more than 10,000 yuan. She emphasized that she refused to hand over the dog because the owner’s words on the phone were too irresponsible and there was no way to ensure the dog. Safety, “He was saying on the phone that we shouldn’t pick up a dog at all, saying that village dogs can recognize cars when they are walking around. I said it was dangerous on the road, and he said you don’t think it is dangerous. I said if a dog is caught by a car, How to count collisions and deaths? He said there have been no collisions and deaths in six years.” She pointed out that the other party could not ensure that the dog would not get lost or have an accident again. “One accident is too many for me. I don’t want to see a dog hit by a car in the next news item. Die. No matter how much money he gives me, I will not return it to him. At most, I will give him the money when I buy a dog, and I don’t want the dog’s life to be endangered.”

She also said that on the day she rescued the Shiba Inu, she had repeatedly confirmed the chip registration information with the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, but they all said that the owner’s information was not registered. “We originally wanted to apply to be a temporary owner, but the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said that because the chip was not available, The owner was registered, so I could only register as his owner and get rabies vaccination. The dog owner was completely irresponsible and did not register the microchip and did not get rabies shots.” She revealed that the police had contacted her, but she had already stated that the microchip was now Registered owner. Regarding the chip’s statement, Mr. Zeng said that it was impossible not to have his information, stressing that he had many dog ​​tags, but the licenses were not renewed due to the epidemic. This newspaper is making inquiries about the incident with the police and the Fisheries and Conservation Department.

Related reports:

Hiking Youtuber rescues Shiba Inu in Tai Mo Shan and urgently searches for owner to take him back

Hiking Youtuber Herman rescued the dog.

The dog owner, Mr. Zeng, said that on the day his dog Duoduo went missing, he went out to look for the dog.

Mr. Zeng has four Shiba Inu dogs at home, and he hopes to take Duoduo back as soon as possible.

The post Youtuber’s Dog Rescue Incident Turns into Dog War Controversy, Alleging Dog Owner’s Bad Attitude, Refusing to Return the Shiba Inu, Refusing to Return the Shiba Inu, Owner Accusing the Other of Stealing the Dog, Calling the Police for Help, appeared first on Hong Kong Animal Post.