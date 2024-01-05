YouTubers present keyboard case for iPhones – Tablets and Phones – .Geeks

#YouTubers #present #keyboard #case #iPhones #Tablets #Phones #.Geeks

YouTubers Michael Fisher (MrMobile) and Kevin Michaluk (Crackberry) have unveiled an iPhone case that contains a working keyboard. The Clicks case will be available in three versions: for the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. They will cost between $139 and $159.

In a video, Fisher shows off the cover. The keyboard is connected via the Lightning or USB-C port and can then be used immediately, without having to install separate software. A companion app is available, in case the user wants additional features for the keyboard. The case itself also has a Lightning or USB-C port, so the user does not have to remove the iPhone from the case to charge it. Wireless charging is also possible. However, there is no MagSafe magnet in the case.

The keyboard has 36 keys, which were designed by the designer of the BlackBerry Bold. It also has a backlight function, which the user can turn on to see the keys better in the dark. The physical keys help navigate the phone faster, Fisher says. This allows the user to scroll through a page faster with the space bar.

The Clicks case comes in two colors and is available in versions for the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro versions cost $139 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max version costs $159. The Clicks cover will be on display at CES 2024. The different versions are not available at the same time. The first iPhone 14 Pro covers will be delivered on February 1. Delivery of the iPhone 15 Pro covers will start in mid-March and the iPhone 15 Pro Max version will be available from ‘early spring’.

