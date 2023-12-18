“You’ve caught up with us on prices!”

#Youve #caught #prices

Dinko Trebotic, 33 years old, confessed that he likes living in Romania, in Buzău, where he plays for the local team with which he is promoted for the second year in a row. The Croatian footballer claims that there are many similarities between the lifestyle here and in his native country.

Next month, it will be two years since he was at Buzău, at Gloria, a team he will fight with again to reach the first division.

Dinko Trebotic, 33 years old, is one of the most experienced people in Andrei Prepelita’s band. He arrived in our country in January 2022, after seeing the world map.

He performed in his native country, in Croatia, in Hungary, Israel, Norway, Belarus, Bosnia and Spain before arriving in Buzau.

When he is asked how his life is in Romania, he answers without blinking: “The mentality is similar to the one I have at home. I like everything! All! I really like Romania. My life is good in Romania”.

Dinko Trebotic about Romania: “We don’t have a common history, however, we are close”

“I have seen many cities in Romania, apart from the one where I live and work. You have other special cities, Bucharest, Brașov, Iași.

I met good people, just like in Croatia. Here, I feel at home. And think I’ve been, I’ve lived in many places in this big world.

I didn’t think it would be like this, let it be this strong connection. The bottom line is that we don’t have common ancestors, we don’t have a history that binds us. However, we are close.

As a lifestyle, as a way of thinking about life, as things we do every day,” explained Dinko in an interview with GSP.ro.

Trebotic collected 39 matches, 4 goals and 3 assists for Gloria Buzău, in his third season with the team

A Croat, about life in Romania: “That Balkan air”

The detail that impressed the Romanians?

13 teams collected Trebotic in his career: Hajduk Split, NK Rudes, NK Zagreb, NK Lokomotiva Zagreb, Videoton, Bnei Yehuda, Fredrikstad, Slaven Belupo, Dinamo Minsk, Kaposvar, Zrinjski Mostar, Aguilas and Gloria Buzău

“My God, they are so relaxed! They are lively people, you make friends easily. They have that Balkan air to deal with life, but also with everyday problems,” said the Croatian footballer.

Apart from the “classic” highways, or the lack of them, Trebotic commented on a detail that started not to suit him in Romania.

“Until some time ago, only Bucharest rivaled Zagreb in terms of prices, for everything, but, gradually, prices have increased everywhere. To anything. You caught us!

I don’t understand why. Anyway, everywhere in Europe, probably in the rest of the world as well, prices have risen a lot,” the Croatian confessed.

VIDEO Bernd Storck, Sepsi’s new coach, about the game he wants for the team from Sfântu Gheorghe: “I want offensive football. I’m not afraid of anything!”

Read other news: