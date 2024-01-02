You’ve never used lemon, vinegar and bread like this: the foolproof trick for flawless cooking

#Youve #lemon #vinegar #bread #foolproof #trick #flawless #cooking

Lemon, vinegar and bread, you’ve certainly never used them like this: follow our advice and solve a very annoying problem forever.

For sure if I told you to take a piece of bread, some lemon and some vinegar you would think we were about to make a tasty bruschetta. Well, you are very wrong! Today, in fact, we are going to use these three ingredients in common use in a completely unexpected way.

When you discover how they can be used at home you will certainly be amazed! Maybe no one has ever told you this before, but they can come in handy for solve a very annoying domestic problem. Follow our advice carefully and you will never have to worry about anything again. It’s very easy!

You have never used lemon, vinegar and bread in this way: in just a few steps you solve a very annoying problem

Who said that you can only season and accompany salad with lemon, vinegar and bread? Today, in fact, we want to reveal to you a trick that is nothing short of infallible which will allow you to get rid of a household problem that is as common as it is annoying. Can you imagine what we are talking about? When you find out you won’t believe you’ve never thought of it before! Well lemon, vinegar and bread can be used to eliminate bad odors that form at home, especially in the oven, after cooking.

But let’s immediately take a step back and proceed in order. The first trick is to cut some lemon slices and place them on a baking tray covered with a layer of baking paper, bake everything when the appliance is still hot and wait a few minutes. In a short time, not only the oven, but also the entire kitchen will smell of citrus fruits!

The second system involves mixing half a liter of water with two glasses of white vinegar and heat everything on the stove until it reaches the boiling point. Then, simply pour the mix into a suitable bowl to place in the hot oven. By doing so, all bad odors will be absorbed in a flash.

In the end, there is the slice of bread method. In this case, all you have to do is place the latter in the still hot oven and wait for it to capture all the unpleasant odors. If you want, you can also use this trick simply after cleaning the oven with normal detergents. This way your appliance will not only be nice and clean, but also fragrant!