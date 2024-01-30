Yuzuru Hanyu, Scott Moir and Gabriella Papadakis: The skaters who inspire the great promises at Gangwon 2024

#Yuzuru #Hanyu #Scott #Moir #Gabriella #Papadakis #skaters #inspire #great #promises #Gangwon

Young skaters seek to follow in the footsteps of their idols in Gangwon |

The figure skating activity has already started in the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon 2024. The great promises of sport They seek to follow in the footsteps of their great idols and take the leap towards Olympic glory at the Gangneung Ice Arena.

🙌 When greatness inspires greatness! Find out who the figure skaters at the Winter Youth Olympics grew up admiring and who inspires them when they compete on the ice. ⛸️#Gangwon2024 | @ISU_Figure pic.twitter.com/5ufA946ENi — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) January 29, 2024

The Japanese Yuzuru Hanyuthe legendary couple of Tessa Virtue and Scott Moirand the French Gabriella Papadakis They are some of the skaters who inspire the new generation in the South Korean competition. The Japanese is one of the historical references of figure skating. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was presented in Beijing 2022, where he captivated the audience and judges with the ‘poem on ice’ that put him in the final.

In the same fair, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won the gold medal in ice dancing thanks to an excellent interpretationemotional and technically spectacular, with music by Gabriel Faure.

But the couple most mentioned by the young skaters was Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir. The Canadian duo made their final Olympic appearance at Pyeongchang 2018, where won two gold medals. The success of ‘Tessa and Scott’ has a Added value for young people participating in Gangwon 2024since their historic feat was completed in the same venue where they currently compete, the Gangneung Ice Arena.

Who do you think about before competing?

The skaters of the youth competition also shared who they think of before jumping onto the rink to perform. The young people revealed that they take advantage of the moment to think about their family and friends, who have supported them throughout their careers.and in some cases, they traveled to South Korea to see them skate.

