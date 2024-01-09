Yvonne from Arnhem cooks in the new TV program Kook van jou

#Yvonne #Arnhem #cooks #program #Kook #van #jou

Arnhem residents pay attention, because a fellow citizen will appear on TV in the new program: Cook yours. Presenter Yvon Jaspers will cook with products from the food bank together with Yvonne from Arnhem.

Advertisement loading…

In the new KRO-NCRV program Cook yours Yvon Jaspers travels across the country to cook with people who receive help from the Food Bank. Together with them, Yvon prepares a meal from groceries they received that week. Not for themselves, but for someone who is always there for him or her.

Yvonne from Arnhem

In each episode, Yvon visits three people who share their life stories while cooking. And the presenter will also cook with Yvonne from Arnhem. You can see in the program how she ended up at the Food Bank, which dish she cooks and who she makes it for.

Cooking with a small wallet

Yvon Jaspers: “There are many people living below the poverty line in the Netherlands, but you don’t know who they are. The people who participate Cook yours give a face to poverty in the Netherlands. That takes a lot of courage. The program shows that anyone can find themselves in such a situation and also offers inspiration to cook delicious food on a small budget.”

According to KRO-NCRV, approximately one hundred thousand people receive groceries every week from one of the 176 food banks in the Netherlands.

Cook yours has been shown every Saturday at 7 p.m. on KRO-NCRV on NPO 1 since Saturday January 6.

Arnhemmers on TV

Advertisement loading…

Do you enjoy seeing fellow citizens on television? Then keep a close eye on the Arnhem area via Facebook and Instagram or sign up for the newsletter. There are regular viewing tips and show news on the site. You can also put indebuurt as an ‘app’ on your phone! Here you can read how to do that.

More Arnhem viewing tips: