Żabka and Poznań will go to Fortnite. The Polish chain of stores is increasingly focusing on gaming

Tomorrow the Żabka network will appear in the Fortnite game. On a special map, modeled on Poznań, players will have a competition in which the most talented participants can win “żapps”.

Photo source: Epic Games / Żabka.

The Żabka chain of stores is once again advertising to gamers. After you have the chance to get a code to use on Steam, you will be able to meet our native “amphibian” in Fortnite. The event includes a competition with prizes.

Announced the fun will start tomorrow, January 12. You can win the so-called “żapps” to use in the store. Although the company did not reveal what the competition was about, it did reveal the location of the search.

Those interested should look around the StoryHunt: Poznań map (code: 6595-6730-8240) and look for the green gentleman shown in the graphic above.

The event was prepared in cooperation with the Realtime Squad team, responsible for creating the above-mentioned map of the capital of Greater Poland. We can also find creators on social media information about this “urban adventure for Fortnite players” – as they describe it.

Let us note that Fortnite is available on the Epic Games Store platform and on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch consoles. The game offers both Polish subtitles and dubbing.

