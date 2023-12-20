Zack Snyder would make a Fortnite movie | News block

#Zack #Snyder #Fortnite #movie #News #block

Requests for a possible Fortnite movie are coming from more and more places, and even bigger directors are speaking out on the topic, saying that they would be happy to stand behind such a project – for example, Zack Snyder himself spoke about it.

In an interview with Etalk, the director of Justice League and Rebel Moon talked about how obsessed he is with Fortnite and that one of his biggest dreams right now is to make a movie based on the game, but even Rebel Moon is a problem right now skins can be prepared for the game.

According to Snyder, he previously wanted to create something like this for the game, but it didn’t work out for him, however, the biggest thing in his life is not so much this as directing the first Fortnite movie.