Zadic accuses ÖVP General Secretary of “attack on justice”.

After the ÖVP’s criticism of an instruction from the Ministry of Justice on the question of detention in the investigation against a climate activist, Justice Minister Alma Zadic (Greens) goes on the offensive. “This is an attack on the judiciary,” Zadic said yesterday evening on the “Milborn” program on Puls 24. ÖVP General Secretary Christian Stocker accused the judiciary of “political action, and I honestly don’t think that’s okay in a democratic country.” .

Last week, Stocker called for “urgent clarification about the presumably ideologically motivated intervention through an instruction from Justice Minister Alma Zadic” in the case of the German climate activist Anja Windl. As a lawyer, Stocker “actually needs to know how the system works,” said Zadic.

Zadic sees the election campaign as a motive for controversy

A complaint against the regional court would have had no “prospects of success”, this was the conclusion reached by the technical supervisory authority in the Ministry of Justice. According to the Justice Minister, she followed this decision and did not give any political instructions and suspected that the approaching election campaign was the motive for the latest intra-coalition dispute.

Kogler: “Pretrial detention would not have been appropriate or legally correct”

Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) yesterday referred to the ZIB2 to the decision of “an independent court”, after which the technical supervision in the Ministry of Justice decided that this decision was “legally correct”. “You will not be appealed against a legally correct decision,” says Kogler. According to Kogler, no pre-trial detention was imposed “for good reasons” because the court would have referred to “more lenient means.”

Pretrial detention “would not have been appropriate or legally correct,” said Kogler. Accordingly, “you can’t send a justice minister on a trip and say she should catch it,” said Kogler. There is a lot of “construction” going on in this matter and we know “where it comes from”. “We are all victims of this strange noise that is being made,” said Kogler – one should not adopt the jargon of “not particularly benevolent semi-lawyers”.

The instruction concerned a possible imposition of pre-trial detention for the German climate activist. After an application by the prosecution to impose pre-trial detention was rejected by the Vienna Regional Court for Criminal Matters, the public prosecutor wanted to file a complaint. However, the public prosecutor’s office was given instructions to refrain from filing a complaint, which meant that the issue of pre-trial detention was off the table for Windl.