Zakwan and sister Zulfa with Down syndrome are happy together after earthquake drama: ‘But the pain remains’

February 6 this year was the day that Zakwan and Zulfa’s lives changed forever. At 4:17 am the ground shakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria. Buildings collapse, more than sixty thousand people die. More than a hundred thousand people are injured. Including Zulfa.

About 10 months later, Zakwan opens the front door of his new house in Zwolle with a cautious smile. Earlier this year he moved to a larger house so that Zulfa could have her own room and no longer have to share it with Zakwan’s children. The sister of the 38-year-old IT professional has Down syndrome and is dependent on others around her. Until the earthquake, Zulfa lived with her two brothers and mother in southeastern Turkey. They died due to natural disasters, something that Zakwan is still devastated by.

‘I have no idea how I feel’

Once we arrive in the living room, with Syrian coffee and delicacies on the coffee table, the smile has changed into a more serious attitude. Zakwan starts to talk. “If you ask me how I really feel, I can’t give you an answer. My whole life has completely changed this year,” he says. “I haven’t had the time to really think about it yet. There is still too much to be arranged for that.”

In the meantime, Zulfa has also come and sat on the couch next to her brother. She hugs Zakwan, looks around her and then enjoys listening to what her brother is saying. Even though she comes into contact with the Dutch language every day at day care, she does not yet fully understand her brother’s words, which means that he can talk freely.

Zulfa survived the disaster, but did not come to the Netherlands unscathed. “Thank God she’s doing better now,” says Zakwan. “She really likes it here. She enjoys daycare and is happy with her room in the new home. I sometimes ask her if she would rather return to Turkey or stay here. Then she says that she really appreciates her mother. misses, but that she likes it here better.”

How Zulfa survived the disaster and the rest of the family did not is still a mystery. Zulfa was found on the street and was then taken to hospital in Adana.

‘Zulfa doesn’t know yet’

Zakwan has not yet told Zulfa about the death of their mother and brothers. “I have another sister who lives in another area in Turkey, I would prefer to do this with her at the place where my mother and brothers lived. I think that is the best. At the same time, it is really very special every time. It’s difficult for me not to be honest with her,” says Zakwan.

Zulfa has now completely finished her drink. When her brother places the shrunken package on the table, she starts to hug him. “When it comes to my mother and brothers, I tell Zulfa that I miss them too. But that we cannot see or speak to them now and that will only be possible later. I think that is the best thing for her at the moment “I don’t know how she would react if I told her here in the Netherlands.”

‘I feel like a robot’

As Zakwan mentioned earlier, he currently has no idea how he is really doing. “I honestly feel like a robot quite often. I do all the tasks I have to do. I fill out a lot of forms to arrange things for Zulfa, or for my company. I do all of that more and more on autopilot. My wife and Friends say I’ve become quieter.”

Still, things are going better than earlier this year, says Zakwan. “In the summer I went to Turkey with my wife and children. We had already booked and planned that trip before the earthquake. We hesitated until the last moment, but I thought it would be very nice for my children. The evening We decided in advance to go permanently.”

Zakwan had a difficult time in Turkey. “I used to often call my brothers at times like that. They were everything to me. Just hearing their voices gave me some peace. Now that’s no longer possible. Once there, I had a few I just walked around for days in a row, without saying anything to anyone. Turkey was very tough. Once in the Netherlands it was easier. If you can lift 200 kilos as a weightlifter, then of course you can also lift 150 kilos. That’s how it was for me.”

“You’re not her brother.”

In addition, Zakwan had already gone through the ‘toughest period of his life’. “That was really from the moment I got the call that my mother and brothers had died and I didn’t know where Zulfa was until the moment I found her. Even when I found her, it wasn’t over yet.”

“The hospital in Turkey didn’t let me see her at first,” says Zakwan. “They did not believe that I was her brother. I had to prove that, but there were no more documents to do that. I was not allowed to visit her and was afraid that I would have to return to the Netherlands without her.”

A doctor at the hospital occasionally allowed Zakwan to stay with Zulfa and with the help of the Dutch embassy in Ankara, Zulfa was eventually able to accompany her brother to the Netherlands. “Those were very difficult and unpleasant moments. But it also has a positive side: when I experience something difficult here in the Netherlands, I think back to that time. I survived it then, so I know that I will also remember everything I experience here. can handle.”

After a temporary visa, Zulfa received a residence permit for five years. And Zakwan expects that she will be allowed to stay afterwards. “Due to special circumstances, she is exempt from an integration course, so everything should work out fine.”

Irreplaceable

This has resolved the biggest concerns surrounding his sister. But the sadness remains. “Zulfa and I have always had a special bond. I wanted to bring her to the Netherlands before, but my mother of course also wanted to keep her with her.”

He continues with a trembling voice: “I’m happy that Zulfa is with me now, but at what price? Every time I look at her I think about that. It’s not a large amount of money that you have lost or something. Family is the most important thing to me, it is irreplaceable.”

Priority arrangement regarding earthquakes

Shortly after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, several requests were submitted to the Dutch embassy for a so-called priority arrangement, just like Zakwan did for Zulfa. Normally it takes weeks to months for such a visa to be issued, but at the beginning of this year these applications were processed urgently. These were often people who wanted to stay with family in the Netherlands for a while.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a total of 1,137 such applications. A visa was actually issued in 919 cases. With a few exceptions, this mainly concerned Turkish survivors of the disaster.

The ministry informed RTL Nieuws that in a number of ‘distressing cases’ the visa has been extended or a temporary residence permit has been granted. But in general this group has hardly made use of this.

For the time being, Zulfa is happy in Zwolle at her brother’s home. “She seems to have forgotten everything. She also really enjoys the daytime activities, although she has to get up early for it,” jokes Zakwan. “She likes to go to sleep late and get up late. That’s no longer possible.”

‘Crying and praying’

And Zakwan? When things calm down a bit, he would like to be completely alone for a while. Preferably on holiday. “I have no idea when that will be possible, but I think I will really need it.” What will he do then? “Nothing but thinking, crying and praying,” he says.