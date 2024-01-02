Zango wins municipality category

The municipality of Viana, in Luanda, will be subdivided to create three others, namely Estalagem, Vila Flor and Calumbo.

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Dionísio da Fonseca, explained that, with the new division, the urban districts of Zango will be elevated to the category of municipality.

According to the minister, some of the current districts will be separated and integrated with others, such as Belas, to make way for the municipality of Kilamba.

One of the reasons for these changes, said the governor, is the population density that these districts have.

Dionísio da Fonseca also explained that some localities in Luanda will return to the category of municipality, namely Rangel, Maianga, Sambizanga, Kilamba Kiaxi, among others, totaling 34 municipalities.

Overall, according to the minister, 162 new municipalities are part of the country’s list, in accordance with the proposal for the new political-administrative division.

The document will be sent to the National Assembly for final approval in the coming days.

The new proposal for a Political Administrative Division envisages raising the category of municipalities, 162 districts and communes in the country and joining the current 164 municipalities in the country.

In the case of Luanda, Minister Dionísio da Fonseca reports on the creation of new municipalities such as Kilamba, Estalagem and Calumbo, the latter which will add the current Urban Districts of Zango.

Remember that according to the Minister of Territorial Administration Dionísio da Fonseca, the proposal foresees the division of the current provinces of Moxico and Cuando-Cubango into two and increasing the number of provincial territories in the country to 20.