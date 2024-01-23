Zayn Malik shares update on run over foot | Stars

#Zayn #Malik #shares #update #run #foot #Stars

Zayn Malik has not suffered any serious injuries from an incident during Paris Fashion Week. A car ran over his foot as he walked through the crowd.

On Instagram, the singer shared a photo showing tire tracks on his white shoes. “Thank you for the great show!” Malik wrote in the post, tagging both the Kenzo brand and its artistic director. “My foot is doing well!!! Thanks to my incredibly well-made shoes.”

Video of the incident shows the former One Direction singer being surrounded by fans and as he is led through the crowd by security guards, a car runs over his foot. Malik is pulled back for a moment, but then continues walking.

It didn’t seem to bother him much anymore. Just hours after the incident, he attended both the Valentino and Loewe shows in the French capital.

