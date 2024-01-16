ZDF commentator and expert Büchel is raging with anger

#ZDF #commentator #expert #Büchel #raging #anger

By: Christoph Klaucke

At the Ski World Cup in Wengen, one fall follows the next. The ZDF commentator and his expert Marco Büchel make serious allegations.

Wengen – What else has to happen for the ski circus to finally change its thinking? ZDF commentator Michael Pfeffer and expert Marco Büchel also asked themselves this question on Saturday afternoon during the live broadcast of the Lauberhorn descent in Wengen. After another serious fall in Wengen, when the next ski star had to be transported away by helicopter, the TV duo raised the alarm and sharply criticized the FIS (International Ski Federation).

Ski World Cup in Wengen causes third horror fall in third race

It was only on Friday that a ski star, Alexis Pinturault, fell badly in Wengen – the bitter diagnosis has now been made. As feared, the Frenchman tore a cruciate ligament in his left knee during the Super-G. A day later, the next top athlete was hit on the descent.

Shortly before the finish, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde could no longer withstand his strength and rushed into the safety fence. The Norwegian also couldn’t get up on his own and was flown to the hospital by helicopter – the diagnosis has now been made and Kilde has already had an operation. The Swiss Marco Kohler tore his cruciate ligament on the first descent on Thursday.

ZDF expert Marco Büchel harshly criticized the organizers after the serious falls in Wengen. © Alessandro Trovati/dpa/ANP/Imago

Injury drama in Wengen: ZDF commentator and expert Büchel rages

The program for the Ski World Cup in Wengen is tough; a downhill run was held on Thursday to replace the canceled race in Beaver Creek. For ZDF commentator Michael Pfeffer the limit has been reached, the former ski racer’s collar bursts live on the microphone.

“The burden is enormous, that’s negligent,” complained Pfeffer, who once skied on the student national team. The FIS organizers are not only planning two downhill runs in Wengen, next week there will be a double pack in Kitzbühel with two Hahnenkamm races on Friday and Saturday. “The FIS has to ask itself what it is actually doing,” said Pfeffer. Expert Marco Büchel also agreed with this, but the Liechtensteiner had another point of criticism.

ZDF expert Marco Büchel criticizes the devaluation of the ski classics in Wengen and Kitzbühel

“If you ski two runs in Wengen and two runs in Kitzbühel, then that devalues ​​the classics. You have one streak and a winner, but if you do two runs, that’s a downgrade. The same applies to the Lauberhorn descent,” annoyed ski legend Büchel, who recently gave oppressive insights into his treacherous illness.

“I mean, honestly, Odermatt won the downhill on Thursday, but it was just a postponed race. Is he even a Lauberhorn winner? It’s simply a devaluation and I don’t think that’s a good thing.” At least Marco Odermatt can now still call himself the Lauberhorn winner, because after his victory on Thursday on the shortened route, the dominator also won the “real” downhill run in Wengen on Saturday. Felix Neureuther also recently criticized the high level of stress and promptly received a swipe from the seriously injured ski superstar Marco Schwarz. (ck)