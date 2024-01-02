Zelda and Mario are defeated! Nintendo’s biggest franchises are relegated to the background by this video game

#Zelda #Mario #defeated #Nintendos #biggest #franchises #relegated #background #video #game

Published on 02/01/2024 at 12:30

While it doesn’t look like much, this little independent game available for less than €3 has sold more than 4 million copies worldwide. It is even the most downloaded game in Japan in 2023 on Nintendo Switch… while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder were released this year.

To say that 2023 was a busy year for releases is clearly an understatement. Baldur’s Gate III, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Starfield, Final Fantasy XVI, Resident Evil 4 (2023)… There was clearly plenty to do. Even on Nintendo Switch, players were spoiled with the release of a new Zelda and Mario with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. And yet, despite all this choice among AAA games, one of the biggest hits of the year on Nintendo Switch isn’t even a Nintendo game.

Suika Game, the phenomenon of 2023

Released on October 20, Suika Game is a little game that doesn’t look like much at first glance. Halfway between Tetris and 2048, the principle is to stack fruits in a basket to get the best possible score. The little subtlety is that when two same fruits touch, they merge to produce a larger fruit which grants points, the goal being to have as many watermelons as possible. If the concept is simple, it is also devilishly addictive since the player is constantly pushed to restart a game to get a better score than the last time.

In addition to this simple and addictive prestige, Suika Game can boast of its very low price, €2.99, which explains a large part of its success. And what success! At present, the title has sold more than 4 million copies in the world, which is absolutely dizzying for such a small game. And the most impressive thing about all of this is that Suika Game is currently the most downloaded Nintendo Switch eShop, ahead of all other Nintendo games like Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder or Fire Emblem Engage. A monumental success therefore that its creator must leave it to the Japanese YouTubers and VTubers who put the game forward even though it was initially released in 2021. In any case, one thing is certain, it is that we did not see Suika Game coming as one of the games of the year 2023.

