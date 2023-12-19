Zelenski on the blockade of the border with Poland: “Thank God that a reasonable Romania has appeared”

#Zelenski #blockade #border #Poland #God #reasonable #Romania #appeared

Regarding the blockade of the border with Poland, the Ukrainian president said, in his year-end conference, that everyone knows that it is about politics, that the EU was against the blockade and that thank God that a reasonable Romania appeared.

During his last press conference on December 19, the Ukrainian president answered a question from a journalist from the Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza about his vision of future relations with Poland and the changes that are needed.

Zelenski began his response by thanking Poland, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish society, which has welcomed the Ukrainians since the beginning of the war.

“We have to be honest. President Andrzej Andrzej said that Ukrainians defend Poland with their lives. I think we are brothers with you. And you helped us as much as you could, and we supported you and your independence . And we are doing as well as we can… Then there was the blockade of our borders. You understand, this is not a wartime business. It is about survival. We did not have a free corridor of the Black Sea through which we could export grain… What what’s left for us if there is no sea?” Zelenskiy said, recalling the Polish government’s unilateral ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products in 2023.

“What’s the trade-off? We’re ready! Tell me, what’s the trade-off? Isn’t the trade-off for all of us to survive? Shouldn’t we export this grain?” – asked the president, noting that in this conflict many Ukrainians were on the side of Poland.

“And we began to lose political relations. You understand that I am not some kind of coward, I defend the interests of my country in time of war. I said to leave. We were not allowed to leave. It was a mistake. It was simply wrong. Such a thing cannot happen… Everyone in Polish society knows that it was about politics. Political elections of government officials who lost,” Zelenski said, noting that Romania and Moldova helped Ukraine export grain. “The EU was against the blockade, thank God a reasonable Romania has appeared”, the leader from Kiev emphasized.

“I hope the new government will solve this blockade. It is artificial. We are ready so that the people of Poland do not lose anything. You cannot politicize the grain issue when we have everything blocked… I had a conversation with Donald Tusk, I am grateful to him for his strong position… I think we will level everything. I want to believe,” Zelensky said.