Zelensky and Putin sent radically different messages

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s New Year’s speech was radically different from what Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the same occasion, actually not touching on the topic of the war in Ukraine to give Russian people the impression of a “normal” life. The American newspaper “The New York Times” comments on the statements of the leaders of the warring countries.

The authors of the publication draw attention to the fact that V. Zelensky noted that after the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine demonstrated strength and perseverance, and called on the Ukrainians to work even harder for victory, while V. Putin tried not to talk about the war at all: knowing nothing of the Russian president’s New Year’s speech the listener might not even think that Russia is waging a war right here outside its borders on a scale not seen in Europe since World War II.

In a four-minute speech that, by all accounts, should have sent a message of reassurance to the Russian people, V. Putin made only a passing reference to Russian soldiers and called them heroes of the country, fighting in the forefront of battles for truth and justice – neither Ukraine nor the West was mentioned by V. Putin .

The traditional format of V. Putin’s New Year’s address (the speech was delivered against the background of a night view of the Kremlin), which was supposed to be a sign that life had returned to normal, was clearly different from the mood created on New Year’s Eve last year. Then, furious, defiant, and humiliated by Russia’s retreat in northeastern Ukraine, Putin almost berated the West for allegedly cynically exploiting Ukraine.

However, now, according to the authors of the article in The New York Times, V. Putin seems to feel much more confident: his short speech revealed confidence in Russia’s ability to continue the war without substantially disrupting the lives of ordinary people. The prerequisite for such assurance was probably the unsuccessful counter-offensive of Ukraine and the declining support in the West.

V. Putin did not mention the tens of thousands of Russian citizens who died last year in the bloody battles for Bakhmut, Avdijivka, etc. He limited himself to an allusion to his own narrative about the existential conflict between Russia and the West. “There is no such force that can divide us, force us to forget the memory and faith of our ancestors, stop our growth,” he declared.

The New York Times report points out that Zelensky’s and Putin’s speeches came as Russia ramped up airstrikes in Ukraine, ending a week of active land, sea and air attacks by both sides. All this shows that the war does not stop.

Addressing the nation, V. Zelenskiy promised that Ukraine’s enemies will definitely get a chance to see what the real fury of Ukrainians means.

He said that in 2023, Ukraine survived 6 thousand. air hazards. “Almost every night,” V. Zelenskis said, “residents woke up from sirens and went into hiding places to protect their children from enemy rockets and drones.”

And almost every day, according to V. Zelensky, after the danger was lifted, the people of Ukraine rose again to “prove once again that Ukrainians are stronger than terror.”

“Everyone has something to cry about. Due to losses. Each of us fought, worked, waited, helped, lived and hoped this year,” said the President of Ukraine in his 20-minute long message – five times longer than V. Putin’s.

“No matter how many rockets the enemy fires, no matter how many shellings and attacks – vile, merciless, massive – in an effort to break and intimidate us, Ukrainians, we will still rise. Because the one who brings hell to our land will one day see it from his window,” V. Zelenskis said.