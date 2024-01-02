Zelensky and Putin sent radically different messages

#Zelensky #Putin #radically #messages

www.DELFI.lt

2024 m. sausage 2 d. 18:24

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s New Year’s speech was radically different from what Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the same occasion, actually not touching on the topic of the war in Ukraine to give Russian people the impression of a “normal” life. The American newspaper “The New York Times” comments on the statements of the leaders of the warring countries.

The authors of the publication draw attention to the fact that V. Zelensky noted that after the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine demonstrated strength and perseverance, and called on the Ukrainians to work even harder for victory, while V. Putin tried not to talk about the war at all: knowing nothing of the Russian president’s New Year’s speech the listener might not even think that Russia is waging a war right here outside its borders on a scale not seen in Europe since World War II.

In a four-minute speech that, by all accounts, should have sent a message of reassurance to the Russian people, V. Putin made only a passing reference to Russian soldiers and called them heroes of the country, fighting in the forefront of battles for truth and justice – neither Ukraine nor the West was mentioned by V. Putin .

The traditional format of V. Putin’s New Year’s address (the speech was delivered against the background of a night view of the Kremlin), which was supposed to be a sign that life had returned to normal, was clearly different from the mood created on New Year’s Eve last year. Then, furious, defiant, and humiliated by Russia’s retreat in northeastern Ukraine, Putin almost berated the West for allegedly cynically exploiting Ukraine.

Also Read:  Putin is not waiting for Brussels, he has done his homework

Vladimir Putin

© / Scanpix

However, now, according to the authors of the article in The New York Times, V. Putin seems to feel much more confident: his short speech revealed confidence in Russia’s ability to continue the war without substantially disrupting the lives of ordinary people. The prerequisite for such assurance was probably the unsuccessful counter-offensive of Ukraine and the declining support in the West.

V. Putin did not mention the tens of thousands of Russian citizens who died last year in the bloody battles for Bakhmut, Avdijivka, etc. He limited himself to an allusion to his own narrative about the existential conflict between Russia and the West. “There is no such force that can divide us, force us to forget the memory and faith of our ancestors, stop our growth,” he declared.

The New York Times report points out that Zelensky’s and Putin’s speeches came as Russia ramped up airstrikes in Ukraine, ending a week of active land, sea and air attacks by both sides. All this shows that the war does not stop.

Addressing the nation, V. Zelenskiy promised that Ukraine’s enemies will definitely get a chance to see what the real fury of Ukrainians means.

He said that in 2023, Ukraine survived 6 thousand. air hazards. “Almost every night,” V. Zelenskis said, “residents woke up from sirens and went into hiding places to protect their children from enemy rockets and drones.”

And almost every day, according to V. Zelensky, after the danger was lifted, the people of Ukraine rose again to “prove once again that Ukrainians are stronger than terror.”

Also Read:  FIGHT AGAINST GBV - PRODUIR is active in the campaign

“Everyone has something to cry about. Due to losses. Each of us fought, worked, waited, helped, lived and hoped this year,” said the President of Ukraine in his 20-minute long message – five times longer than V. Putin’s.

“No matter how many rockets the enemy fires, no matter how many shellings and attacks – vile, merciless, massive – in an effort to break and intimidate us, Ukrainians, we will still rise. Because the one who brings hell to our land will one day see it from his window,” V. Zelenskis said.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Nearly a hundred attacks against Brussels firefighters: “We let the emergency services take paving stones in the face to avoid a scandal”
Nearly a hundred attacks against Brussels firefighters: “We let the emergency services take paving stones in the face to avoid a scandal”
Posted on
Zelensky and Putin sent radically different messages
Zelensky and Putin sent radically different messages
Posted on
How to buy a house with no money (or almost no money) in 2024
How to buy a house with no money (or almost no money) in 2024
Posted on
The hoofed devil of the gaming world bids farewell with pockets full to bursting
The hoofed devil of the gaming world bids farewell with pockets full to bursting
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News