The president said: despite the American domestic political controversies continues to hope that the United States will provide Ukraine with the heavy weapons it needs to continue its defensive war, but they “have a plan B” in case that doesn’t happen.

The president spoke about: Ukraine has a significant military industrial base to produce the weapons used in the war themselves,

if the West refuses to provide them with these devices, they would manufacture them themselves.

It is the Ukrainian leadership would ask the United States for weapons licenses and plans, to be able to manufacture modern technical devices.

Zelensky believes: Ukraine would be able to produce, among other weapons, modern air defense systems, missiles, and artillery equipment.

The Eurasian Times notes: with the disintegration of the Soviet Union Ukraine inherited about 30% of the Soviet military industry. Although this underwent a major downsizing during the 1990s and 2000s, it was thoroughly transformed after the Russian attack on Crimea and the Russian invasion in 2022. The paper notes: the Ukrainian military industry was poisoned by corruption and poor quality for a long time, but after February 2022, this changed, as many entrepreneurs from the civilian sector entered into the development of new types of weapons with their own innovative ideas and technological solutions.

