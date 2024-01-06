Zelensky suddenly talked about negotiations, but Putin’s regime ignored the issue

#Zelensky #suddenly #talked #negotiations #Putins #regime #issue

The perverse theory is that negotiations are only called for when the war on the ground is lost. Putin, warlord, is campaigning and therefore the topic does not interest him, at least for now.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, surprised the West when he spoke this week of the possibility of supporting diplomatic actions that could lead to finding a way to end the war using diplomacy. Zelensky spoke of diplomacy and said that, if long-range weapons are needed, the construction of a formula for peace is equally necessary.

In one of the usual nightly video messages, Zelensky thanked all the countries that are providing weapons to defend the air attacks by Russian forces – which have increased in intensity since the end of last year.

