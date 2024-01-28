Zero intelligence can kill in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has shown many times that it is a game of unimagined possibilities. Today we have for you another of the interesting moments oriented to the world, where almost nothing is impossible. According to a post on Reddit, one of the players managed to kill the boss practically without actually attacking him. To defeat the mechanical titan (Steel Watcher Titan), he apparently only had to reduce its intelligence to zero. Yes, you read that right. One of the most challenging bosses of this universe fell short due to the absence of intellect.

The player robbed him of intelligence points by absorbing this stat, after which the value reached zero, ending the titan’s journey. Apparently, Baldur’s Gate 3 works on the principle that when any of the values ​​reaches the bottom, its owner is finished, regardless of his other statistics.

A boss becomes too dumb to fight, and dies
byu/PenusKing inBaldursGate3

More Interesting News