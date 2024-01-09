“Zets” come to job interviews with their mother

#Zets #job #interviews #mother

According to a recent study, some employers prefer to offer older specialists more benefits and higher remuneration than to employ fresh university graduates.

Intelligent, an online magazine devoted to student life, commissioned Pollfish to survey 800 managers, executives and hiring managers in the United States in December.

39 percent employers who responded to the questions stated that they prefer to employ older people than fresh university graduates. Part of the reason for this is that young professionals don’t make a good first impression in job interviews.

More than half of employers said that young candidates had difficulty making eye contact during a job interview, and 50 percent stated that they demanded too high remuneration. Almost half of employers said that a young job candidate appeared at an interview wearing inappropriate attire, and almost 20 percent admitted that the graduate came to talk to his parent.

Some employers are ready to offer additional benefits to attract older specialists. 60 percent of them are willing to offer more benefits, 59 percent higher salary, 48 percent the possibility of remote or hybrid work, and 46 percent is willing to employ overqualified candidates.

Young professionals also have a reputation for being difficult workers. When asked about the belief that college graduates are “demanding,” almost two-thirds of employers said it was “very true” or “somewhat true,” and 58 percent said it was “very true.” said it was “very true” or “somewhat true” that they were “too easily offended.”

When asked about their opinion on the statement that fresh graduates are unprepared for work, almost 60 percent bosses said this was very or somewhat true. More than half agreed that young professionals “do not respond well to feedback” and have “poor communication skills.”

In recent years, more and more Generation Z representatives have entered the labor market, and employers are expressing concerns about the young generation’s ability to adapt to corporate life.

PWC, Deloitte and KPMG are among the largest companies that have found that Gen Z candidates who graduated during the pandemic are struggling to master basic communication skills and office etiquette.

As a result, these companies offered additional classes in soft skills such as sending emails, dressing for the office and working in a team.

