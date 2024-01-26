Zheng Qinwen, 1st Chinese Australian Open finalist since Li Na a decade ago

#Zheng #Qinwen #1st #Chinese #Australian #Open #finalist #decade

Zheng Qinwen earned her place in her first final at any Grand Slam tournament and will face Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday for the Australian Open title, 10 years after another Chinese, Li Na, was crowned in the competition.

Li, who also won the French Open, is inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and remains the only player from her country to win a Grand Slam title. She served as an inspiration for Zheng, who met her in person for the first time during this Australian Open.

“She told me, ‘Don’t think too much. She just goes for it,’” said Zheng, 12th seeded, after eliminating Dayana Yastresmka with a double 6-4 on Thursday.

That approach has gotten Zheng there, but it will likely require exceptional play to beat defending champion and second-seeded Sabalenka in the final.

The title match is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 7:30 pm local time in Melbourne (0830 GMT).

Sabalenka has not lost a set in the last two weeks. Her 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory over Coco Gauff made her the first woman to reach back-to-back title matches at the Australian Open since Serena Williams made it three in a row from 2015 to 2017, winning two of them.

“One more to go,” said Sabalenka, a finalist in three of the last five hard-court Grand Slams.

Sabalenka has only faced Zheng once, beating her in the US Open quarterfinals a few months ago, but they have practiced together often.

Both demonstrate powerful serves – Zheng leads the women’s field in aces by a wide margin – and forehands.

Sabalenka represents a great challenge because so far, Zheng has not had to play against anyone ranked in the Top 50 in six matches. The Chinese will make her debut in the Top 10 in the rankings on Monday, regardless of her result against Sabalenka.

Zheng found it significant that his triumphs came in the place of one of Li’s greatest successes.

“She means a lot, I think, to all the Chinese kids my age. She is the first to win the Slams. She is amazing for an Asian woman,” Zheng said.

Now Zheng could be a spark for a new generation.