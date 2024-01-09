Zhvg: According to a new research, it is good if you don’t drink bottled water at all

#Zhvg #research #good #dont #drink #bottled #water

Zhvg: According to a new research, it's good if you don't drink bottled water at all

Lily Gladstone személyében először kapott őslakos nő arany glóbuszt, a színész az elismerést részben feketeláb nyelven köszönte meg. “,”shortLead”:”Az idei Golden Globe talán legfontosabb díja lett az, amelyiket a dráma kategóriában a legjobb női főszereplőnek…”,”id”:”20240108_megfojtott_viragok_lily_gladstone_oslakos_no_golden_globe”,”image”:” január. 08. 09:40″,”title”:”A Megfojtott virágok színésze az első őslakos nő, aki megkapta a Golden Globe-ot”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”7f80d0e7-b3ca-47af-b31e-8d53cb8de9b3″,”c_author”:”MTI”,”category”:”vilag”,”description”:”A turisták és vezetőik nincsenek életveszélyben.”,”shortLead”:”A turisták és vezetőik nincsenek életveszélyben.”,”id”:”20240108_szlovenia_krizna_barlang_turistak_mentoakcio”,”image”:” január. 08. 16:05″,”title”:”Megkezdték a szlovéniai barlangban rekedtek kimentését”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”9a900b82-b1b1-4892-9715-75867ca8c33d”,”c_author”:”MTI”,”category”:”vilag”,”description”:”A biztonsági erők jelenleg egy vészhelyzeti terven dolgoznak a repülőtér rendes működésének biztosítása végett. A hatóságok vizsgálatot indítottak az ügyben.”,”shortLead”:”A biztonsági erők jelenleg egy vészhelyzeti terven dolgoznak a repülőtér rendes működésének biztosítása végett…”,”id”:”20240108_Bejrut_Libanon_Hezbollah_hackertamadas”,”image”:” január. 08. 05:37″,”title”:”Hackertámadás érte Bejrút nemzetközi repülőterét, a kijelzőkön a Hezbollah elleni üzenetek jelentek meg”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null}]

January 2024. 09. 08:21

There are much more plastic particles in them than previously thought.

Bottled water available in stores may contain 10-100 times more plastic pieces than previously estimated, according to a new study by Columbia University researchers, which was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday.

These tiny nanoparticles are so tiny that they can travel through the tissues of the digestive tract or lungs into the bloodstream and introduce potentially harmful synthetic chemicals into the body and cells.

And how big is the problem? According to the new study – which examined mineral waters sold in the United States, but did not reveal exactly which brands, only the most popular ones – one liter of water contained an average of 240,000 plastic particles, a total of seven types of plastic. 90 percent of these were nanoparticles, CNN reported. In addition, the situation could be worse, as Beizhan Yan, a professor at Columbia University, told the paper that the water tested contained additional “inorganic nanoparticles, organic particles and some additional plastic particles that were not among the seven main types of plastic we examined.”

Commenting on the research, Behrend, director of sustainability at Penn State in Erie, Pennsylvania, said it reaffirmed the long-held principle that tap water should be drunk from glass or stainless steel containers to reduce exposure. “Almost in the same way that human skin cells are constantly being shed, plastics are constantly shedding tiny particles, for example, when you open a plastic box of salad bought at the store… And because the body’s temperature is higher than the outside temperature, the chemicals they go from the plastic into our bodies,” explained Sherri Mason.

According to Mason, the chemicals can then travel to the liver, kidneys and brain, and even cross the placenta and enter the unborn child. This was confirmed by Phoebe Stapleton, associate professor of toxicology at Rutgers University’s Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, who participated in the study and said that in studies on pregnant mice, researchers found chemicals from plastic in the brain, heart, liver, kidney and lungs of the developing fetus 24 hours after exposure. , that the pregnant mother ingested or inhaled plastic particles.

January 2024. 09. 06:30 Judit Windisch hvg360

