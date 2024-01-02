Ziebart has 19 wins in China and 49 days until the next game – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

#Ziebart #wins #China #days #game #Basketball #Sportacentrs.com

The density of the WCBA regular season calendar is similar to that of the WNBA. Three games a week is more the norm than the exception, and you have to count on long trips. Siebarts was fully convinced of this – the Taiyuan team coached by a Latvian played 26 (!) games in 72 days.

The most impressive winning streak of “Shanxi” was recorded recently – from December 8 to 23, “Flame” basketball players won six games in a row. The streak of success was interrupted by losses against “Shanghai” and “Sichuan”, but managed to finish the calendar year with a victory over “Shaanxi”.

In the first year, 19 teams play in the Premier League. There are two rounds in the main tournament, so 36 games must be played. Despite the rapidly growing popularity of the league, the WCBA calendar is subordinated to the interests of the national team, so a seven (!) week long break is planned for January and the first half of February.

The qualifying tournaments of the Olympic Games will take place on 4-12 In February.

Shanxi games

Dienaspēlerezultāts21.10liaoning-SHANXI76: 82 (W1) 24.10Shanxi-xiamen97: 52 (W2) 26.10Shanxi-SHANGHAI72: 61 (W3) 30.10Beijing-SHANXI88: 51 ——– 02.11Shanxi – Tianjin83: 74 (W4) 07.11Shanxi – SHANDONG81 :66 (W5)10.11Inner Mongolia – Shanxi88:8112.11Xingiang – Shanxi73:78 (W6)14.11Shanxi – Hebei100:73 (W7)17.11Shanxi – Henan113:76 (W8)19.11Sichuan – Shanxi86:7922.11Shanxi – Zhejiang85:862 6.11Wuhan – Shanxi53:86 (W9)28.11Guangdong – Shanxi69:88 (W10)30.11Shanxi – Fujian79:72 (W11)—03.12Shaanxi – Shanxi79:99 (W12)06.12Jiangsu – Shanxi65:6108.12Tianjin – Shanxi77:99 (W13 )13.12Shanxi – Daqing84:69 (W14)15.12Hebei – Shanxi92:98 (W15)17.12Shanxi – Beijing71:66 (W16)20.12Shanxi – Liaoning96:85 (W17)23.12Shanxi – Wuhan100:58 (W18)26.12Shanghai – Shanxi72 :5729.12Shanxi – Sichuan52:8131.12Shanxi – Shaanxi88:61 (W19)

“Shanxi” will play their next match on February 18, 2024 – exactly 49 days after the New Year’s match.

WCBA on January 1, 2024

#KomandaU-Z1Inner Mongolia26-12Sichuan24-23Jiangsu22-44Guangdong21-55Shanxi19-76Zhejiang19-77Shanghai18-88Shandong16-109Xinjiang15-1210Beijing15-1211Hebei12-1512Fujian10-17—13Liao ning10-1714Wuhan8-1815Shaanxi7-2016Heilongjiang5-2117Henan2-2418Xiamen1-2619Tianjin1-27