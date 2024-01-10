ZIG ZAG&Rainis in a swimsuit | liepajniekiem.lv

#ZIG #ZAGRainis #swimsuit #liepajniekiem.lv

Concerts

ZIG ZAG&Rainis in a swimsuit

2024-01-19, 20:00 Music club “Fontaine Palace” 5.00, 7.00

ZIG ZAG: In the Latvian SSR, at the beginning of the eighties, people who differ from the gray mass appear more and more often in society. Leather jackets, kerchiefs, colorful coats and ripped jeans with dangling chains. Punks – as we call them these days. During this period, many different groups emerged, each with its own meaning and place in the history of Latvian music. The band ZIG ZAG is one of the most important musical groups of the time in the alternative genre.

RAINIS IN SWIMSUIT: The band plays alternative music – indie rock, shoegaze. The songs are written in both English and Latvian. In their concerts, the group invites everyone to catch one wave, be it sad or happy, because the music they perform is about themselves and each of us.

After the concert DJ DRY

Entrance from 20.00

The concert starts at 21.00

Tickets in advance on Ticketshop.lv –

EUR 5

At the door – EUR 7

Organized by Fontaine Palace Tickets Tickets

Direct link Copy link