Zionist Writer: Israel’s Borders will Extend to Mecca, Medina and Mount Sinai

The Question of Greater Israel Zionist Writers: Israel’s borders will expand to Makkah, Medina, and Mount Sinai

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – A video clip circulating on social media reportedly shows a statement by Israeli writer Avi Lipkin who predicts that Israel’s borders will stretch from Lebanon to Saudi Arabia.

The Zionist writer described it as a “Great Desert” stretching from the Mediterranean to the Euphrates.

The video clip depicting the Zionist ideal region entitled “Greater Israel” has sparked widespread public anger.

“And who is on the other side of the Euphrates River?” Lipkin asked in the video.

“Kurds and Kurds are friends. So, we have the Mediterranean behind us and the Kurds in front of us… Lebanon, which really needs Israel’s protective umbrella, and then we will take over, I’m sure we will take Mecca, Medina, and Mount Sinai, and sanctify those places that,” said Avi Lipkin.

The video clip immediately became a topic of discussion and provoked widespread public anger.

One of the comments on X (formerly Twitter), said that ‘Greater Israel’ had indeed been the political goal of Zionism from the start.

“After Gaza and Hezbollah, it will not be difficult for Israel. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan will not pose any difficulties because Israel can easily overthrow the regimes in those countries, and taking control of their lands will be easy after spreading a culture of normalization and acceptance towards Israel. “No one will fight Israel like Gaza and Hezbollah reject it,” wrote another comment on X as reported Memo quoted Thursday (11/1/2024).

The term “Greater Israel” refers to the expansion of Israel’s territory and sovereignty to include what many Israelites describe as their historic land in their scriptures.

For them, this includes the occupied Palestinian territories and the occupied Golan Heights, as well as the areas described by Lipkin.

The Zionist plan for the Middle East, said Israeli journalist Oded Yinon, was based on the vision of the atheist founder of Zionism, Theodor Herzl, namely that Israel would annex most of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

“Israel will form a number of proxy countries to ensure its dominance in the region,” the review wrote.

