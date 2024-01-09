“Zirkon” is the only missile that the Russians have not yet used against Ukraine. Why?

#Zirkon #missile #Russians #Ukraine

While Russia has used almost its entire arsenal of various weapons against Ukraine — including Iran’s Shahed drones and possibly even North Korea’s ballistic missiles — the only missile that has yet to be used is the 3M22 Cirkon.

Russian media and authorities describe the Zircon as a hypersonic cruise missile designed to attack both ships and land targets. It can be carried and launched by submarines or ships with UKSK 3S14 universal missile launchers compatible with Oniks and Kalibr missiles, which were previously used against Ukraine. So why was Zircon never used to attack Ukraine until now?

First of all, the most important thing is to define the capabilities of this missile. The publicly available specifications of 3M22 Cirkon have varied over time and depending on the source. Initially, the Russian Ministry of Defense mentioned a range of up to 400 km, a flight speed of up to Mach 6 and a warhead weight of 300 kg. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin later said the missile had a range of 1,000 km and a flight speed of up to Mach 9. The missile was officially put into service in 2022. in June, and its mass production was immediately launched.

Currently, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the nuclear submarine K-560 Severodvinsk are the only known possible carriers of the Zircon missile. These platforms required additional adaptations to accommodate Zircon. In other words, just having UKSK 3S14 launchers is not enough.

Both ships belong to the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy. Therefore, they cannot take positions for attacks against Ukraine – Turkey does not allow any warships through the Bosphorus. However, this does not mean that the Zircon missiles cannot be launched in another way.

in 2022 in November, the Russian state-controlled media agency TASS published a report about a mobile ground-based launcher capable of firing Oniks and Zircon missiles. The exact name of the missile system was not given, but it was mentioned that it could carry two missiles at once – similar to the Bastion coastal defense system.

Moreover, in 2016 Russia planned to deploy a stationary version of the Bastion system (known as Bastion-S or K-300S) in Crimea. The project, which was announced in 2016, was scheduled to be completed by 2020. The media then suggested that the launcher would be mounted on the so-called Objekt-100 or Sotka (lit. hundred) coastal missile system.

The latter is an underground missile launch shaft, primarily designed to launch 3M44 Progress anti-ship missiles. Object in 2016 was put back into service. It is not ruled out that Russia may have already developed either mobile or stationary launch equipment for the Zircon cruise missiles.

In addition, the Cirkon threat is less predictable than, for example, another Russian hypersonic missile, the Kh-47 Kinzhal. The Kinzhal carrier, a MiG-31K aircraft, can be spotted during takeoff, giving the Ukrainians some time to prepare for a possible attack.

On the other hand, Cirkon, like Kinzhal, reaches hypersonic speed only in mid-flight. When the missile enters the final stage of flight and is aimed directly at the target, the speed of movement is much lower, so it can be intercepted by anti-missile defense systems – for example, Patriot or SAMP/T.

In addition, the Kh-47 Kinzhal and 3M22 Cirkon are expensive missiles, and their production began only recently. in 2022 only “several dozen” of these missiles were ordered in November, according to Defense Express.