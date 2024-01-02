Zito Luvumbo may fail to prepare for Palancas Negras in Dubai

The Angolan striker who plays for Cagliari in Italy, Zito Luvumbo, may miss the preparation of the national team in Dubai, aiming to compete in CAN 2024, taking place from January 13th to February 11th, in Côte D’Ivoire.

According to the Italian press, Cagliari’s management sent a request to the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), asking for an extension of the player’s release period to January 6th, the date of the game against Lecce, referring to 19th round of the championship, instead of December 30th as initially planned.

However, the Italian club’s request catches the FAF and coach Pedro Gonçalves with their “pants down”, as the request will leave the striker out of the Palancas Negras’ first friendly game against the Democratic Republic of Congo, also scheduled for January 6th. In the same month, on the 10th, Angola also has its second friendly match against Bahrain on its agenda.

It should be remembered that the National Team begins next Tuesday, January 2, 2024, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the preparation stage aimed at competing in the African Cup of Nations.