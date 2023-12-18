Zito Luvumbo shines again in Italy –

Angolan winger Zito Luvumbo was once again in the spotlight this Saturday, 16th, playing for Cagliari, assisting in his team’s solitary goal in the 2-1 defeat against Napoli, in a game counting for the 16th round of Serie A, held at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The young striker was launched in the 68th minute (before the home team’s goal scored by Victor Osimhen in the 69th minute) to change the offensive game of the “Rossoblús” after the scoreless score at half-time.

In the 72nd minute, Cagliari equalized on the scoreboard through striker Pavoletti, after a pass from Zito Luvumbu, on the left side of his attack.

It didn’t take long for Napoli to take the lead again and secure the three points in the match. Kvaratskhelia, assisted by Osimhen in the 75th minute, scores the winning goal.

Zito Luvumbo has so far scored 3 goals, and the same number of assists in 16 games played this season for Italians Cagliari.

Also Read:  Interclube and Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte focus attention on round eight of the Girabola -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Opponent update: EC Salzburg – EC-KAC
Opponent update: EC Salzburg – EC-KAC
Posted on
After 5 surgeries, doctor who survived attack in Rio talks about recovery ‘a long process’
After 5 surgeries, doctor who survived attack in Rio talks about recovery ‘a long process’
Posted on
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Posted on
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News