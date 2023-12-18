Zito Luvumbo shines again in Italy

Angolan winger Zito Luvumbo was once again in the spotlight this Saturday, 16th, playing for Cagliari, assisting in his team’s solitary goal in the 2-1 defeat against Napoli, in a game counting for the 16th round of Serie A, held at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The young striker was launched in the 68th minute (before the home team’s goal scored by Victor Osimhen in the 69th minute) to change the offensive game of the “Rossoblús” after the scoreless score at half-time.

In the 72nd minute, Cagliari equalized on the scoreboard through striker Pavoletti, after a pass from Zito Luvumbu, on the left side of his attack.

It didn’t take long for Napoli to take the lead again and secure the three points in the match. Kvaratskhelia, assisted by Osimhen in the 75th minute, scores the winning goal.

Zito Luvumbo has so far scored 3 goals, and the same number of assists in 16 games played this season for Italians Cagliari.