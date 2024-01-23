ZSC wins late – HCD wins after a penalty shootout

#ZSC #wins #late #HCD #wins #penalty #shootout

In the end, the Davos team prevailed against Lausanne.Image: keystone

The ZSC Lions are reacting after the double derby defeat at the weekend, while Servette is closing in on the direct playoff places. Meanwhile, there is a goal festival in Lausanne and the Tigers narrowly beat Ajoie.

23.01.2024, 22:4123.01.2024, 22:51

Zürich – Rapperswil 2:1

The ZSC Lions have not yet found their way back to top form against the Lakers – despite an early lead from Yannick Zehnder after just 115 seconds. Tyler Moy equalized for the Lakers in the first period; After that, the guests kept up. Juho Lammiko decided the game with a 2-1 score just 50 seconds before the end. Mikko Lehtonen prepared his compatriot’s winning goal in his 100th game in the National League. After three home defeats and five defeats in the last six rounds, this victory is good for Zurich SC and their coach Marc Crawford. However, Denis Malgin, a key Zurich player, was injured in the second third.

Juho Lammikko (m.) celebrates his winning goal with his teammates.Image: keystone

ZSC Lions – Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 2:1 (1:1, 0:0, 1:0)

10,796 spectators. – SR Borga/Stricker, Cattaneo/Kehrli.

Tore: 2. Zehnder (Andrighetto, Malgin) 1:0. 11. Moy (Leslie, Baragano) 1:1. 60. (59:10) Lammikko (Lehtonen) 2:1.

Punish: I have 2 minutes for 2 minutes.

PostFinance top scorer: Malgin; Redhead.

ZSC Lions: Hrubec; Lehtonen, Geering; Trutmann, Marti; Weber, Schwenderler; Landolt; Frödén, Lammikko, Hollenstein; Sigrist, Malgin, Balcers; Andrighetto, Grant, Zehnder; Bodenmann, Schäppi, Riedi; Rohrer.

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers: Nymphs; Aebischer, Djuse; Baragano, Leslie; Vouardoux, Maier; Gerber; Cervenka, Albrecht, Jensen; Miss, Schroeder, Lammer; Moy, Wetter, Zangger; Wick, Taibel, Cajka; Forerunners.

Remarks: ZSC Lions without Kukan (ill) and Harrington (supernumerary foreigner), Rapperswil-Jona Lakers without Connolly, Dünner, Rask (all injured) and Noreau (supernumerary foreigner). Rapperswil-Jona Lakers from 59:20 without a goalkeeper.

Lugano – Genf 2:5

The engine of the Genève-Servette Hockey Club is starting to run again after a short stutter (3 defeats de suite with only one goal scored). The Servettiens followed up their 5-2 win over leader Friborg with a 5-2 win in Lugano. Noah Rod scored two goals: first in the 30th minute when he was outnumbered to make it 1-1, and later in the 52nd minute to secure the win 5-2. Lugano complained about bad luck with their goalkeeper: the in-form Niklas Schlegel had to leave the ice injured in the 18th minute. Thibaut Fatton, Lugano’s number 3 goalie, made his first appearance in the National League since October 2022. Fatton conceded five goals with just 22 saves (81 percent catch rate).

The Genevans are closing in on the direct playoff places.Image: keystone

Lugano – Genève-Servette 2:5 (1:0, 1:3, 0:2)

4455 spectators. SR Kohlmüller/Stolc, Obwegeser/Fuchs.

Tore: 15. Carr (Cormier, Arcobello) 1:0. 30. Rod (Unterzahltor!) 1:1. 32. Bertaggia (Maillard) 1:2. 35. LaLeggia (Arcobello) 2:2. 40. (39:25) Praplan (Karrer) 2:3. 48. Filppula 2:4. 52. Rod (Praplan, Le Coultre) 2:5.

Punish: I have 2 minutes for 2 minutes.

PostFinance top scorer: Thürkauf; Manny.

Lugano: Schlegel (18. Fatton); Wolf, Mirco Müller; Jesper Peltonen, LaLeggia; Subhouse, Guerra; Hausheer; Joly, Thurkauf, Morini; Cormier, Arcobello, Carr; Fazzini, Kempe, Quenneville; Zanetti, Verboon, Aleksi Peltonen; Gerber.

Geneva-Servette: Straw rope; Vatanen, Chanton; Karrer, Bern; Honka, Le Coultre; Jacquemet; Praplan, Filppula, Pouliot; Hartikainen, Manninen, Bertaggia; Cavalleri, Jooris, Rod; Völlmin, Maillard, Berthon.

Remarks: Lugano without Andersson, Canonica, Granlund, Marco Müller, Patry, Walker (all injured), Koskinen and Ruotsalainen (both surplus foreigners), Genève-Servette without Lennström, Miranda, Richard, Winnik (all injured) and Guignard (sick).

Lausanne – Davos 5:6 approx.

Lausanne and Davos played one of the most spectacular games this season. The Graubünden team led 3-0 after seven minutes, but fell behind 4-5 in the final period during a five-minute penalty against Joakim Nordström. Valentin Nussbaumer equalized for Davos in the 52nd minute with his twelfth goal of the season. Leon Bristedt, who had already scored twice before the penalty shootout, and Matej Stransky scored for Davos in the penalty shootout.

Lausanne scored four power play goals. Both teams changed goalies: Kevin Pasche was replaced on the Lausanne side after the false start; At Davos, Sandro Aeschlimann made way for Gilles Senn after 42 minutes due to health problems. Davos remains unbeaten in penalty shootouts this season; Lausanne lost a “shootout” for the first time.

Lausanne – Davos 5:6 (1:3, 2:1, 2:1, 0:0) nP

6817 spectators. SR Hürlimann/Lemelin, Urfer/Stalder.

Tore: 3. Knak (Nordström) 0:1. 6. Bristedt (Corvi, Wieser/Powerplaytor) 0:2. 8. Dahlbeck 0:3. 18. Glauser (Fuchs, Raffl/Powerplaytor) 1:3. 33. (32:53) Almond (Pedretti, Heldner) 2:3. 34. (33:13) Bristedt (Dahlbeck, Corvi) 2:4. 40. (39:36) Raffl (power play goal) 3:4. 44. Glauser (power play goal) 4:4. 46. ​​Suomela (Sekac/Powerplaytor) 5:4. 52. Nussbaumer (Stransky, Rasmussen) 5:5.

Penalty shootout: Suomela 1:0, Bristedt 1:1; Sekac -, Corvi -; Riat -, Stransky 1:2; Fuchs -, Nussbaumer -; Haapala -.

Punish: 3 times 2 minutes against Lausanne, 6 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Nordström) plus playing time (Nordström) against Davos.

PostFinance top scorer: Finnish; Stransky.

Lausanne: Pasche (8. Hughes); Glauser, Djoos; Heldner, Frick; Pilut, Marti; Jelovac, Genazzi; Haapala, Suomela, Sekac; Bozon, Jäger, Raffl; Riat, Fuchs, Kenins; Holdener, Almond, Pedretti.

Davos: Aeschlimann (43rd Senn); Dominik Egli, Dahlbeck; Fora, Näkyvä; Guebey, Young; Barandun; Stransky, Rasmussen, Nussbaumer; Wieser, Corvi, Bristedt; Ambühl, Nordström, Knak; Frehner, Chris Egli, Parrée; Hammerer.

Remarks: Lausanne without Hügli, Salomäki (both injured), Rochette (suspended) and Kovacs (supernumerary foreigner), Davos without Minder, Prassl and Schneeberger (all injured).

Langnau – Ajoie 2:1

The SCL Tigers can still win in the Ilfishalle. After six home defeats in a row, the Emmental team beat Ajoie 2-1. Sean Malone scored in the 15th minute. The Langnauers only needed seven seconds on their second chance to take the lead. Saku Mäenalanen increased the score to 2-0 four minutes before the end before Daniel Audette was able to reduce the deficit for the long-harmless Ajoulots. It wasn’t until 118 seconds before the end that Luca Boltshauser’s third shutout of the season was spoiled. Boltshauser was back in front of the SCL Tigers goal for the first time in three weeks.

He made the decision: Saku Mäenalanen.Image: keystone

SCL Tigers – Ajoie 2:1 (1:0, 0:0, 1:1)

5035 spectators. SR Wiegand/Ströbel, Schlegel/Huguet.

Tore: 15. Malone (Saarijärvi, Rohrbach/Powerplaytor) 1:0. 57. Mäenalanen (Malone) 2:0. 59. Audette 2:1 (without goalkeeper).

Punish: 2 times 2 minutes against SCL Tigers, 7 times 2 minutes against Ajoie.

PostFinance top scorer: Saarela; Audette.

SCL Tigers: Boltshauser; Saarijärvi, Guggenheim; Cadonau, Riikola; Meier, Zryd; Ernie; Julian Schmutz, Tanner, Saarela; Mäenalanen, Malone, Pesonen; Rohrbach, Salzgeber, Lapinskis; Petrini, Berger, Weibel; Jenni.

Add: Ciaccio; Brennan, Zgraggen; Fey, Scheidegger; Thiry, Fischer; Birch tree; Hazen, Gauthier, Audette; Sopa, Devos, Timashov; Reto Schmutz, Romanenghi, Arnold; Sciaroni, Rundqvist, Bozon; Frossard.

Remarks: SCL Tigers without Diem, Rossi, Schilt, Zanetti (all injured), Flavio dirt (sick) and Louis (supernumerary foreigners), Ajoie without Pilet (injured), Asselin and Gelinas (both supernumerary foreigners). Ajoie from 57:52 to 58:02, 58:50 to 59:02 and from 59:07 without a goalkeeper. (nih/sda)

