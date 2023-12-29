Zurich: Brian K. threatens and provokes on social media

#Zurich #Brian #threatens #provokes #social #media

Zurich: Brian threatens and provokes on social media

Brian K. is causing a stir again: On Wednesday, the 28-year-old made death threats on social media and made fun of the government money he received. A forensic psychiatrist advises him to limit his use of social media.

Switzerland’s best-known ex-prisoner, Brian K., publishes various videos of himself via social media.

Since his release from prison, he has mostly appeared during boxing training.

On Wednesday, however, he addressed a few words to his community. In the 15-second video he made death threats. It is not known who exactly the statement was addressed to. But it’s quite possible that Brian addressed his haters on social media.

On Wednesday afternoon, Brian K. published another video of himself on social media. While in the past few weeks it was mainly excerpts from his boxing training, now there are direct words to his community.

In the video, the 28-year-old ex-prisoner claims to be the best boxer ever. «I would like to invite you to sparring (a form of training in many martial arts). “I am the best ever,” says Brian.

“This is how well rehabilitation works”

The most famous ex-prisoner in Switzerland not only uses the 15-second video to put himself in the best boxing light, but also to make threats. After being invited to a sparring session, Brian says: “I will murder you.”

While Brian’s statement caused amusement among some Tiktok users, others believe that the ex-convict will soon end up back in prison. One user writes: “Perfect – fired for two weeks and already the first death threat and this publicly on the Internet.” Another user writes: “Resocialization works so well in Switzerland.” Another user is even sure: “The guy will be back in jail soon.”

“At the expense of the state”

It is not clear from the video who Brian is addressing. However, it stands to reason that the death threats were sent to users who made negative comments about him as a person, his boxing skills and his dream of becoming a boxing professional.

In another video that he published on Wednesday night, Brian says: “Who cares what you mean and what you think. Do you really think I care about your opinion?”

But one thing is clear: Brian is looking for publicity and is also mocking the Swiss state. For example, he shows himself on Instagram with several shopping bags from a well-known luxury department store and writes: “His neck on the state” – in other words: “At the expense of the state”.

“That’s partly part of boxer slang.”

Brian’s lawyer did not want to comment on the threat and taunting when contacted by 20 Minutes. The ex-convict’s boxing trainer, however, commented on Brian’s statement. The statement must be viewed in context, says Nate Olajide Fucito. “Brian has called on a challenger to spar, including attempts at intimidation and mind games.”

In this way, Brian is copying the aggressive behavior of the big boxers for whom this is normal – such as Mike Tyson or Deontay Wilder. “Many people may not understand this, but it is partly part of boxer slang.” The threats clearly referred to boxing in the ring. “Brian has certainly learned that he can release his energy in the ring,” emphasizes Olajide.

Brian has already demonstrated his athleticism several times in training. “We must not forget one thing: the long prison sentences and the sometimes traumatic experiences have left their mark. Now we have to work through this in a sporty way in the ring.”

“He cannot assess the impact of his comments”

What Brian’s trainer knows how to justify causes forensic psychiatrist Josef Sachs to frown: one would actually expect Brian to have undergone a certain learning process in dealing with social media and the media in recent years. “Apparently he didn’t learn anything from it,” said Sachs.

Basically, Sachs continued, it would be desirable for Brian’s access to social media to be restricted for his own protection. “He cannot assess the impact of his comments. But a restriction on social media is hardly feasible.”

And how seriously should the threats be taken? According to Sachs, these are not alarming – also because they were made in relation to boxing. “He identifies as a boxer. That’s why he imitates boxing jargon in an unreflective way.” However, the fact that Brian’s statements have no consequences – including with regard to his past – is unfavorable for his further development, says Sachs.

No criminal relevance

Brian’s statements are not relevant to criminal law, explains lawyer David Gibor, who specializes in criminal law. “There is no threat because the statements are not directed against one or more specific people.”

Brian then asked unspecified people to contact him for a boxing match. “So he doesn’t threaten to visit them against their will and involve them in a fight,” Gibor continued.

