Zurich District Court: CS banker robs millionaires from Nigeria of their assets

The woman speculated in gold without authorization and wasted millions in the process. She has now been given a conditional sentence of 24 months.

Published today at 11:33 am

Gold bars in a storage room. A CS banker speculated in the precious metal at the expense of her customers – without their knowledge. Now she has been given a conditional sentence of 24 months.

This story is about millionaires from Nigeria. And not about these alleged princes who ask for help in dubious emails to transfer their non-existent assets to accounts in Switzerland.

This is about real millionaires who entrusted their money to a Swiss bank, specifically Credit Suisse (CS). Clients who received special treatment because they have assets exceeding $10 million. And who were bitterly disappointed. Because they came across a 39-year-old account manager who speculated in gold and thus generated losses totaling 9.72 million francs.

One would have liked to know what the Dakar-born British woman was up against when she concluded a so-called gold forward for one of her customers for the first time in March 2019 – without him knowing about it.

Was it because the client was disappointed by the losses he had made on various investments the previous year – investments she had recommended to him? Did she think she could make everything right in this way, as a kind of positive surprise? Or was she trying to convince him of a deal he wasn’t particularly keen on?

Fill holes by opening others

But the Zurich District Court did not question the woman about this. The case was dealt with in an abbreviated procedure, which means that the court only has to find out whether the accused has fully confessed and agrees with the sentence proposed by the public prosecutor and defense. And that was her.

The indictment reveals a system characterized by growing desperation, in which the bank advisor constantly tried to plug holes by opening them up elsewhere.

Gold forwards work like this: The customer undertakes to buy and sell gold at a certain price every week for an agreed period, for example one year. Depending on the market price, this is a winning or losing trade.

Such forwards can be highly speculative. In the case of the Nigerian client, the CS advisor not only agreed to trade 200 ounces of gold per week. In addition, the contract obliged the customer to trade twice the quantity above a certain price that was unfavorable for him.

Signature inserted electronically

Of course, a bank advisor is not allowed to conclude such a transaction without the customer’s consent. But the accused did exactly that by electronically inserting his signature into the necessary documents.

At the beginning the strategy seemed to work. But after just three months the tide changed, the price of gold rose and rose, and the customer soon suffered significant losses week after week. To compensate for this, the advisor concluded 14 more forwards. What’s more: She also agreed forwards for two other customers without their knowledge.

When it became apparent that the losses exceeded the deposited assets of the first customer, she persuaded him to inject money – by making him believe that he would receive better interest rates. But that wasn’t enough. And so the bank advisor began withdrawing money from other customers’ accounts. Each time she managed to bypass security measures by forging emails and even sending fake portfolio statements to her clients.

Not a word of apology, no remorse

After a year she couldn’t do it anymore. She confided in her superior. But by then the damage had long been done. The loss was almost ten million dollars.

The banker lost her job and now lives in Paris, is unemployed and receives financial support from her sister. She was not very talkative in court. She hopes to find work again soon, “when this is over,” she said. A final word? Something like regret? Or an apology? The court didn’t hear that.

That may be one reason why the presiding judge described the proposed sentence – 24 months conditional for unfaithful business management and forgery of documents – as “just acceptable”. After all, she had never intended to enrich herself.

For the former banker, the matter is at least over under criminal law. In the abbreviated procedure, objections are practically impossible. But she has not only lost her job and her reputation, but also her fortune of 150,000 francs. The authorities confiscated this. The money will be used for the court fee of 30,000 francs and the official defense, the rest goes to the CS.

And the cheated customers? CS covered their losses. It remained unclear whether the bank would claim damages from its ex-employee: the parties agreed not to disclose the matter.

