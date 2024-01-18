Zurich: Long Covid can now be detected in our blood

#Zurich #Long #Covid #detected #blood

– Long Covid can now be detected in our blood

Specific proteins have been detected in patients suffering from long Covid, which could revolutionize diagnosis and treatment.

Published today at 8:00 p.m. Updated 31 minutes ago

Patient Jörg Schneider does breathing training in a gym at the Teutoburger Wald Clinic, a rehabilitation clinic for post-Covid patients.

KEYSTONE/Friso Gentsch

A team of Zurich researchers has identified a specificity in the blood proteins of people with long Covid. It could be used to better diagnose the problem and perhaps also to treat it in a more targeted manner.

Researchers from the University and Hospital of Zurich analyzed more than 6,500 proteins in the blood serum of 113 people infected with Covid-19 and 39 healthy people, indicates the study published Thursday in the journal ” Science”. In infected people, 40 of whom developed long Covid, they re-examined the blood pattern after 6 and 12 months.

In the serum of people with long Covid, they observed a modification of proteins linked to the so-called “complement” system, which is part of the immune system.

This system, which fights infections, does not return as it should to the resting state after infection in cases of long Covid, explained Onur Boyman, head of the study, to Keystone-ATS. It thus causes cellular damage.

Find out more about long Covid thanks to our dedicated articles:

ATS

1 comment

Also Read:  Internal Medicine awards the best journalistic articles

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

RAINY SEASON – Traffic disruptions in Andramasina
RAINY SEASON – Traffic disruptions in Andramasina
Posted on
the rumor of the presence of the Atlas Lion sows panic
the rumor of the presence of the Atlas Lion sows panic
Posted on
Aha, this is where Máxima’s new earrings come from!
Aha, this is where Máxima’s new earrings come from!
Posted on
‘When I came home after more than an hour of walking through the snow, I suddenly no longer agreed with Bart Eeckhout’
‘When I came home after more than an hour of walking through the snow, I suddenly no longer agreed with Bart Eeckhout’
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News