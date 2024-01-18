Zurich: Long Covid can now be detected in our blood

#Zurich #Long #Covid #detected #blood

– Long Covid can now be detected in our blood

Specific proteins have been detected in patients suffering from long Covid, which could revolutionize diagnosis and treatment.

Patient Jörg Schneider does breathing training in a gym at the Teutoburger Wald Clinic, a rehabilitation clinic for post-Covid patients.

A team of Zurich researchers has identified a specificity in the blood proteins of people with long Covid. It could be used to better diagnose the problem and perhaps also to treat it in a more targeted manner.

Researchers from the University and Hospital of Zurich analyzed more than 6,500 proteins in the blood serum of 113 people infected with Covid-19 and 39 healthy people, indicates the study published Thursday in the journal ” Science”. In infected people, 40 of whom developed long Covid, they re-examined the blood pattern after 6 and 12 months.

In the serum of people with long Covid, they observed a modification of proteins linked to the so-called “complement” system, which is part of the immune system.

This system, which fights infections, does not return as it should to the resting state after infection in cases of long Covid, explained Onur Boyman, head of the study, to Keystone-ATS. It thus causes cellular damage.

