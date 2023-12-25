Zurich: Man injured after falling into elevator shaft

#Zurich #Man #injured #falling #elevator #shaft

A man fell into the depths in Zurich’s District 4 while trying to enter an elevator. Shortly before one o’clock on Monday morning, the Zurich City Police Operations Center received a report of a fall. A man fell into an elevator shaft.

On site, the emergency services encountered a 35-year-old who was injured at the bottom of the elevator shaft, according to the Zurich city police. He had to be rescued by the professional fire brigade from Schutz & Rescue Zurich and taken to a hospital after initial medical treatment.

According to the police’s initial findings, the man wanted to enter the elevator on the ground floor and opened the access door. However, since the elevator was not on this floor, the man fell around six meters deep into the elevator shaft. How this accident happened is now being clarified by the Zurich city police.

